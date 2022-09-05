Round favors Palmeiras, which is closer to the title with a 76% chance of winning the Brasileirão | statistical spy

A series of draws and wasted chances to close the gap to the leader Palmeiras marked the 25th round of the Brazilian Championship. The alviverde team looked for a difficult draw against Bragantino and it was enough to increase the title chances from 74% to 76%. Another little brick that the Palmeiras have laid towards the 11th national title in their history.

Flamengo could reduce the gap to five points on Sunday, but only drew with Ceará at Maracanã. With that, the red-black chances dropped from 12% to 10%. Corinthians and Internacional faced each other, and the winner could take the second place and stay six points behind Palmeiras. The tie at Neo Química Arena left the two teams further away from the cup. Colorados went from 5.0% to 4.7%, and alvinegros from 1.6% to less than 1%.

1 of 2 Flamengo, from Gabi, loses chance to get closer to the leader in the 25th round — Photo: André Durão / ge Flamengo, from Gabi, misses the chance to get closer to the leader in the 25th round — Photo: André Durão / ge

In partnership with economist Bruno Imaizumi, we analyzed all shots recorded by Espião Statístico in 3,668 Brasileirões games since the 2013 edition, which serve as a parameter to measure the current productivity of teams in attack and defense based on the goal expectation (xG ), internationally consolidated metric. The data serve as a parameter to calculate the chances of each team winning the remaining games, making 10 thousand simulations for each match to be played, which results in the percentages shown below. The methodology used is explained at the end of the text.

Title chances in the Brasileirão Club chances palm trees 75.8% Flamengo 10.0% International 4.7% Fluminense 3.3% Atlético-MG 3.2% Atletico-PR 2.0% Corinthians 0.9% saints 0.1%

Palmeiras, Flamengo, Internacional and Fluminense are still the favorites to be in the G-4 at the end of the Brasileirão. The novelty in the fight is Atlético-MG, who beat Atlético-GO away from home, and returned to show offensive strength despite being behind Corinthians and Athletico-PR in the leaderboard. In seventh place, the Rooster went from 27% to 47% chances of being in the top four, and from 59% to 77% of finishing at least in the G-6.

Chances of going to Libertadores Club Odds of G-4 Odds of G-6 palm trees 98.3% 99.9% Flamengo 76.2% 93.4% International 55.1% 82.7% Fluminense 52.4% 81.1% Atlético-MG 47.1% 77.2% Atletico-PR 37.7% 70.7% Corinthians 23.6% 53.6% saints 4.7% 16.9% Bragantino 1.8% 7.7% America-MG 1.6% 6.6% Strength 0.7% 4.3% Sao Paulo 0.3% 1.9% Goiás 0.3% 1.9% Botafogo 0.1% 1.1% Ceará 0.1% 0.8% cuiabá 0 0.1%

The members of the Z-4 ​​lived a weekend without winning and, in addition to remaining in the last four positions, they saw their chances of staying in Serie A dwindle. Juventude and Avaí faced each other and tied to the despair of both. Gauchos dropped from 3.6% to 2.6% of possibility of staying in the elite, and Santa Catarina went from 25% to 24%. Atlético-GO and Coritiba lost in the round and both dropped around 10 percentage points from one week to the other. Coxa and Dragão will have a direct confrontation in the next round to try to reestablish themselves in the Brasileirão.

Chances of staying in Serie A Club Stay in Serie A palm trees 100% Flamengo 99.9% International 99.9% Fluminense 99.9% Atlético-MG 99.9% Atletico-PR 99.9% Corinthians 99.9% saints 99.4% America-MG 98.2% Bragantino 98.0% Strength 96.0% Sao Paulo 92.7% Goiás 90.6% Botafogo 85.9% Ceará 84.8% cuiabá 67.3% coritiba 34.9% Atlético-GO 25.3% Hawaii 24.3% Youth 2.6%

2 of 2 Chances of teams finishing the Brasileirão in each position after 25 rounds — Photo: Bruno Imaizumi/Espião Statístico Chances of teams finishing the Brasileirão in each position after 25 rounds — Photo: Bruno Imaizumi/Espião Statístico

We present the statistical probabilities based on the parameters of the “Expected Goals” or “Goals Expectation” (xG) model, a metric consolidated in the data analysis that has as a reference the shots recorded by the Statistical Spy in 3,668 Brasileirão games since the edition of 2013.

The variables considered in the model are: (1) the distance and angle of the shot in relation to the goal; (2) if the shot was made face to face with the goalkeeper; (3) if it was made without the presence of the goalkeeper; (4) the body part used to complete; (5) whether the finish was first-time, straightened or loaded; whether the kick was made with the player’s good or bad leg; (6) the origin of the play (penalty, corner, cross, direct foul, steal, touch-in, etc.); (7) whether assistance was provided from within the area; (8) the position in which the athlete plays; (9) kick force indicators; (10) the market value of teams in each season from Transfermarkt website data (as a proxy for squad quality); (11) game time; (12) the age of the player; (13) the goalkeeper’s height in plays originating from overhead balls; (14) the difference in the score at the time of each submission.

Out of every hundred shots from the half-moon, for example, only seven turn into a goal. So, a half moon shot has a goal expectation (xG) of about 0.07. Each position on the field has a different expectation of a shot turning into a goal, which increases if it is a counterattack because there are fewer opponents to avoid the completion of the play. Each score is added up over the course of the match to arrive at a team’s total xG in each game. This variation indicates the chances of teams to beat each opponent and, from there, the chance of clubs to finish the championship in each position is calculated.

The model used in the analysis follows a statistical distribution called Bivariate Poisson, which calculates the probabilities of events (in this case, the goals of each team) to happen within a certain time interval (the game). To arrive at the predictions about the chances of each team finishing the championship in each position, the Monte Carlo method was used, which basically relies on simulations to generate results. For each game not yet played, we run ten thousand simulations.