Russell explains ‘almost touch’ with Hamilton in the Netherlands

During the safety car caused by the Alfa Romeo in Valtteri Bottas, George Russell took the opportunity to use his own cards and asked for a set of soft tires to complete the final stage of the Dutch GP of formula 1.

Running in second place at the time, Russell gave way to race winner Max Verstappen as Hamilton sat out on used mediums, which ended up costing him the lead as Verstappen chased the Brit at Turn 14 and passed at the end of the straight. .

Russell then caught and passed Hamilton before lap 64, but was inches from hitting his teammate’s backside as he cut the draft to get his W13 on the inside of Turn 1.

This was, according to the 24-year-old pilot, a moment of confusion between the two as they tried to anticipate each other’s movements.

“Obviously on that I would say that with Lewis we had a little bit of trouble and I came out just like he defended,” explained Russell.

“It could have been a little nasty, but you know, we have respect between the two of us, so it’s okay.”

George Russell, Mercedes-AMG, 2nd position, after the race Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Russell also clarified his view on Mercedes’ strategy amid the safety car, feeling the team’s best chance of claiming a victory at Zandvoort lay in splitting its tactics and hedging its bets.

Although Russell felt it was a difficult decision to make and felt Hamilton’s performance deserved a podium position, he said the result could have been very different if the medium tires could have skyrocketed.

“I think as a team it was an incredibly difficult decision because if we both had stopped, we would have awarded the position to Max. If we had sat out, we probably would have lost to Max as well,” explained Russell.

“The best chance we as a team had to win was to split the cars, one to get ahead of Max, one to stay behind and see what happened.

“If [Hamilton] could have reset the tyres, it could have been different, but you know, it was always going to be very, very challenging for him.

“I’m sure Lewis wanted to go ahead; as a racing driver and where we are at the moment as a team, we want to win. We are obviously very happy with the points, just being consistent in putting them on the board.”

“But ultimately, nobody remembers who finishes second in the championship, so we want to win a race.”

