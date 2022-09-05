Russia shuts off gas supplies to Europe until Western sanctions end

support the 247

247 – The Russian government, led by Vladimir Putin, has just announced the official shutdown of gas supplies to Europe, due to sanctions imposed by the West, according to reportage from the Financial Times. “Russia’s gas supply to Europe via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline will not fully resume until the West lifts sanctions against Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine,” the Kremlin said.

“Dmitry Peskov, spokesman for President Vladimir Putin, blamed EU, UK and Canadian sanctions for Russia’s failure to supply gas through the main pipeline, which supplies gas to Germany from St Petersburg via the Baltic Sea.” , points out the report.

“The gas pumping problems arose because of the sanctions that Western countries introduced against our country and various companies,” Peskov said, according to the Interfax news agency. “There are no other reasons that could have caused this pumping problem.”

Peskov’s comments were the Kremlin’s toughest position so far that the EU reverse its sanctions in exchange for Russia resuming gas deliveries to the mainland.

Russia is still supplying gas to Europe via Soviet-era gas pipelines through Ukraine that remained open despite the special military operation, as well as the South Stream gas pipeline via Turkey.

