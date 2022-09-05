Russia signals opposition to possible OPEC+ oil production cut, says WSJ – Money Times

THE Russia does not support an oil production cut at this time and it is likely that the OPEC+ keep your output steady when it meets on Monday, according to a Wall Street Journal report published Sunday, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

Three OPEC+ sources told Reuters last week that the group is expected to keep its production quotas unchanged for October during Monday’s meeting, although some sources do not rule out a production cut to boost prices that have fallen from very high levels earlier this month. year.

Last month, the big OPEC producer, Saudi Arabiasignaled the possibility of cuts to balance the market.

Russia is concerned that a production cut would signal to oil buyers that oil supplies are outstripping global demand, the Wall Street Journal reported.

OPEC+, a group that is made up of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies such as Russiawill meet at a time when demand faces headwinds and supply could be bolstered by a return to the Iranian oil market, if Tehran strikes a deal with global potentials around its nuclear work.

Last week, the Group of Seven rich countries, known as the G7, agreed to put a price cap on Russian oil, but gave few new details about a plan to limit revenue from Moscow’s war in Ukraine while keeping the flow of oil flowing. oil to avoid price increases.

