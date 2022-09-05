Russian court sentences journalist to 22 years in prison for treason | World

A Russian court on Monday sentenced former journalist Ivan Safronov to 22 years in a penal colony after finding him guilty of treason, in a landmark case for the Kremlin’s crackdown on freedom of the press.

Safronov, a former defense reporter for newspapers Kommersant and Vedomosti, who became an adviser to the head of the Russian space agency, was arrested in 2020 and charged with disclosing confidential information.

He denies allegations of passing military secrets about Russian arms sales in the Middle East and Africa to the NATO-member Czech Republic while working as a reporter in 2017, calling the allegations “a complete caricature of justice and common sense”.

Safronov said state investigators pointed to his involvement with a Czech journalist he met in Moscow in 2010, who later set up a website that Safronov said he contributed to, using information based entirely on open sources.

Safronov’s lawyers told the RIA Novosti news agency that they would appeal the verdict.

His supporters say the case is retribution for his reporting that exposed details of Russia’s international arms deals.

“Everyone who is close to Safronov believes that the accusation of treason is absurd,” journalist Katerina Gordeeva said after interviewing her mother, sister and former colleagues for a documentary about the case.