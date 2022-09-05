Russian suspension causes natural gas to jump 30% in Europe; Oil rises with small OPEC+ production cut

Natural gas futures have surged as much as 30% in Europe on news that Russia has suspended supplies of natural gas to the continent indefinitely to allegedly resolve a technical glitch in the Nord Stream pipeline.

TTF contracts, which had ended Friday’s session at 214.6 euros per megawatt hour (MWh), the lowest value in the last two weeks, jumped almost 33% to 284 euros.

The move is suspected to have been in retaliation for a proposal by the US and Western Europe to put a price ceiling on Russian oil. Faced with the serious situation, Germany is studying a package of 65 billion euros to contain energy prices for consumers. It is worth remembering that on Thursday the European Central Bank will meet to decide the interest rate in the bloc.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

On Friday, Russian state-owned Gazprom announced that activities on the Nord Stream pipeline, the main means of supplying natural gas to European Union countries, will remain paralyzed because of a new fault. In an official statement, Gazprom reported that it had identified some oil leaks during ongoing maintenance work at the Portovaya compressor station.

“The identified faults and damage do not allow for safe and trouble-free operation of the turbine engine. For this reason, the transport of gas was completely interrupted”, explains the state-owned company on its Telegram channel.

Initially, the shutdown of the Gazprom unit that sends fossil fuel to other European countries was scheduled for until September 2nd to carry out maintenance work on one of the compression plants located in northern Germany. On Friday, however, Gazprom gave no indication as to how long the Nord Stream will be closed, only saying that gas flows will not be able to start until the problems “are eliminated”. “A letter about the identified malfunctions and the need for their elimination was sent to the president and CEO of Siemens Energy AG, Cristian Bruch”, added Gazprom, according to which “the oil leak detection report was also signed by representatives of the company. Siemens”, turbine manufacturer.

For its part, the German company Siemens, which builds the turbines that allow the Nord Stream to operate, said that an oil leak is not a sufficient technical reason to justify the closure of the gas pipeline and the interruption of gas supplies to Germany and Europe. by Russian state-owned Gazprom.

“Leaks of this type normally do not affect the operation of a turbine and can be sealed,” Siemens said in a statement. “Encountering such a problem is not a technical reason to stop the pipeline operation,” she adds.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

With the reopening postponed, the euro fell again below the dollar value on Friday, a movement that continued on Monday. The single currency, which was up until the Russian state-owned company’s announcement, dropped 0.61% to $0.9932 on Monday, discounting the increased risk of a European recession due to a Russian gas shortage during the winter. At the low of the day, it reached $0.9881.

Attention to the OPEC+ meeting

The group of some of the world’s most powerful oil producers agreed on Monday to a small cut in output starting next month, surprising energy markets at a time of considerable turmoil.

Partners from the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies (OPEC+) have decided to reduce production targets by around 100,000 barrels a day starting in October.

Last month, OPEC+ agreed to increase oil production by just 100,000 barrels a day. The tiny increase was widely interpreted as a rejection of US President Joe Biden after his visit to Saudi Arabia to ask the OPEC chief to pump more oil to lower prices and help the global economy.

OPEC+ said in a statement that Monday’s decision to return to August production levels was because the upward adjustment was “intended for the month of September only”.

The next meeting is scheduled for October 5th.

Oil prices trade higher on Monday. International benchmark Brent oil futures rose 3.9% to $96.63 a barrel around 9:45 am ET while U.S. West Texas Intermediate futures jumped 3.6% to USD 90 per barrel.

Oil prices have dropped about 25% since the beginning of June, after reaching multi-year highs in March. The decline was fueled by growing concerns that interest rate hikes and Covid-related restrictions in parts of China could slow global economic growth and reduce demand for oil.

The OPEC+ announcement comes amid a bitter and growing energy dispute between Russia and the West, with many in Europe deeply concerned about the prospect of recession and winter gas shortages.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

Meanwhile, market participants are closely monitoring the prospect of an increase in Iranian oil supplies if Tehran can secure a renewed version of the 2015 nuclear deal.

(with Reuters)

Looking for a good buying opportunity? XP strategist reveals 6 cheap stocks to buy today.

Related