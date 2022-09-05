Sabrina Sato walks among the crowd and talks about getting pregnant

Sympathy with everyone is Sabrina Sato’s trademark wherever she goes and this Saturday night (3/9) was no different. The presenter made a point of meeting all the journalists and taking a picture with all the fans in the VIP area of ​​Rock in Rio.

And, it wasn’t just that. Like all mortals, Sabrina wanted a photo on the red sign of Rock in Rio that is at the entrance to the city of rock and didn’t think twice, she went down and went through the crowd walking kilometers to the place of the photo.

“I wanted the photo and I went. I got off the VIP area and walked. I took pictures with everyone and it was so much fun. Everyone recognized me but didn’t believe it was me,” she said with a laugh.

Sabrina also said that she remembers the first time she enjoyed the festival anonymously: “I came with a boyfriend. I took a bus from Penápolis, spread my yoke on the lawn and enjoyed the festival. It was very funny. People have fun and are happy everywhere.”

About a little brother or sister for Zoe, Sabrina said it’s coming soon: “I want it soon, but let it happen naturally.”

LeoDias column in Rock in Rio

In the VIP space at Rock in Rio, where admission costs R$ 2,800, the accredited press has a limited time to enter and leave, in addition to having to wear a press vest and not being able to circulate freely in the place. Only a few Rede Globo vehicles such as Gshow and Quem can be present at the place at all times and without a vest. For this reason, the LeoDias column paid R$ 2,800 per night to tell what no one tells.

