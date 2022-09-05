Santos Brasil (STBP3) approves dividends, Energisa (ENGI11) announces start-up of plants and more news

The corporate news on Monday (5) brings the distribution of interim dividends in the amount of R$ 326.5 million by Santos Brasil (STBP3).

Energisa (ENGI11) announced the entry into operation of the photovoltaic plants.

CTEEP (TRPL4) announced the start of commercial operations by IE Biguaçu, a 100% subsidiary of ISA CTEEP, more than a year ahead of the deadline established by ANEEL.

Carrefour Brasil (CRFB3) opened last Friday (2) the first four Atacadão stores converted from the Maxxi banner.

Log-In (LOGN3), in turn, approved the 1st issue of book-entry commercial notes, in a single series, in the total amount of R$130 million

Check out more highlights:

Santos Brazil (STBP3)

The Board of Directors of Santos Brasil (STBP3) approved the distribution of interim dividends in the amount of R$326.5 million, R$186.5 million of which based on the semi-annual balance sheet as of June 30, 2022; and R$ 140 million to the profit reserve account. The amounts are equivalent to BRL 0.378066428 per share

Payment will be made on September 16, 2022, based on the September 2022 shareholding position.

The Board of Directors approved the signature of the amendment to the shareholders’ agreement entered into between Eletrobras and the state-owned Empresa Brasileira de Participações em Energia Nuclear e Binacional (ENBPar), Eletronuclear’s new controller.

The amendment aims to unify the Audit Committee and the Risk Committee, provided for in the Shareholders’ Agreement, into a single committee – Eletronuclear’s Audit and Risk Committee.

In addition, the Amendment determines that the new Committee is composed of 5 members considered independent, and at least one of these members must be a member of Eletronuclear’s Board of Directors.

Braskem informed that Credit Suisse (Brazil) will cease to be the market maker of the company’s class “A” preferred shares, as of September 14, 2022.

Carrefour Brasil Group (CRFB3)

Carreforu Brasil opened the first 4 Atacadão stores converted from the Maxxi banner after less than 3 months from the conclusion of the acquisition of Grupo BIG. The open stores are all located in the state of São Paulo (SP) in the cities of Diadema, Jacareí, São José dos Campos and Santo André.

Isa CTEEP (TRPL4)

CTEEP announced the start of commercial operations by IE Biguaçu, a wholly-owned subsidiary of ISA CTEEP, more than one year ahead of the deadline established by the National Electric Energy Agency (ANEEL). In this way, the company concludes lot 1 of transmission auction 002/2018, held in June 2018, by obtaining from the National Electric System Operator (ONS), on September 1, 2022, the Definitive Release Term (TLD) of your facilities.

The project consists of the construction of 57 km of transmission lines and a new substation, in Ratones, in addition to the expansion of the Biguaçu Substation, located in the municipality of the same name.

The investment made was approximately BRL 440 million and the project will receive an Allowed Annual Revenue (RAP) of BRL 49.7 million (tariff cycle 2022/2023). IE Biguaçu’s estimated EBITDA margin is approximately 88%.

Energisa (ENGI11) reported that the National Electric Energy Agency (Aneel) has approved the start-up of the photovoltaic plants Energisa Geração Central Solar Rio do Peixe I and Energisa Geração Central Solar Rio do Peixe II.

The Rio do Peixe I and II solar parks, located in the State of Paraíba, have a total installed capacity of 70 MWp. R$ 334.5 million were invested, generating around 600 jobs in the region during the implementation period.

The manager BlackRock reported that, on August 31, the equity interests held by BlackRock reached, in aggregate, 59,474,004 preferred shares, representing approximately 4.803% of the total preferred shares issued by Energisa, and 3,319,004 derivative financial instruments referenced in cash-settled preferred shares, representing approximately 0.268% of the total preferred shares issued by the company.

Log-In (LOGN3) approved the 1st issuance of book-entry commercial notes, in a single series, in the total amount of R$130 million on the issue date, which is September 14, with a maturity of 1,096 calendar days.

According to a statement, the net proceeds will be allocated to certain commitments with investments in the ordinary course of business and cash reinforcement.

Yduqs (YDUQ3) announced that Wellington Management Group LLP now holds 15,488,053 of the company’s common shares, corresponding to 5.01% of the company’s total common shares.

