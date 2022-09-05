São Paulo, a club that does not accept being popular, will be struck by the president – 09/04/2022

São Paulo has millions of fans. Maybe 20 million. A passionate crowd that has been carrying the club on their back for a while. Always in the bad.

The good one?

It hasn’t been there for a long time.

It’s a crowd of blacks, whites, rich, poor, peripherals, from the Jardins, a crowd from São Paulo, São Paulo, Brazilian and international. Rough male crowd. Of gays. Of women and men.

A multi-ethnic crowd.

A crowd that screams until it’s hoarse. And that is never heard. A crowd that leads, but cannot give an opinion.

A crowd that supports unconditionally. And that is boycotted daily.

The directors of São Paulo do not represent the fans. The profile is different. They are mostly men and whites. Rich white men.

Rich white men who refuse to give the fans a voice and vote. Not even the fan partners.

Rich white men who have neither the capacity nor the political will to get 100,000 supporters.

All your energy is focused on your own benefit.

They only think about the coup.

They will try to do now what they couldn’t do seven months ago. They are going to change the statute so that they can continue to be in charge. To continue without listening to the millions.

They are managers who are not up to the club. And others who made the club great.

The current president, who organizes the coup to his own advantage, is the same person who once said that São Paulo would have, in a short time, more fans than Corinthians.

Pure demagoguery.

Nothing serious. Nothing deep.

I would only perfume. Factoids as token. Hub. Refis renovation. The biggest transfer to the MLS. The value? Secret. The biggest sponsorship of all time. The value? Secret. How much did Galoppo cost? Secret? Cryptocurrencies….

The crowd is only heard if they like a post on Instagram.

It’s 20 million.

There are only 40,000 supporters.

No right to voice.

No voting rights.

Despised by the coup caste.