Second day of Rock In Rio has 156 traffic tickets and 25 towed vehicles | Rock in Rio

Balance of the second day of the operation of Seop and GM-Rio for Rock in RioDisclosure

Published 04/09/2022 16:40 | Updated 09/04/2022 16:57

Rio – The inspection and management actions carried out by the Public Order Department (Seop) and the Rio Municipal Guard (GM-Rio) in the surroundings of Rock in Rio last Saturday (3) recorded the application of 156 fines after flagrant violations traffic and 25 towed vehicles.

Teams from the Undersecretary of Operations (SUBOP) and the Urban Control Coordination (CCU) removed 207 street vendors who did not have authorization to work in the surroundings of Rock in Rio. In all, 1,011 irregular items were seized. The Special Coordination of Complementary Transport (CETC) registered three assessments and two removals of irregular vans.