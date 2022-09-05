Second day of Rock In Rio has 156 traffic tickets and 25 towed vehicles | Rock in Rio

Balance of the second day of the operation of Seop and GM-Rio for Rock in Rio – Disclosure
Balance of the second day of the operation of Seop and GM-Rio for Rock in RioDisclosure
Published 04/09/2022 16:40 | Updated 09/04/2022 16:57
Rio – The inspection and management actions carried out by the Public Order Department (Seop) and the Rio Municipal Guard (GM-Rio) in the surroundings of Rock in Rio last Saturday (3) recorded the application of 156 fines after flagrant violations traffic and 25 towed vehicles.
Teams from the Undersecretary of Operations (SUBOP) and the Urban Control Coordination (CCU) removed 207 street vendors who did not have authorization to work in the surroundings of Rock in Rio. In all, 1,011 irregular items were seized. The Special Coordination of Complementary Transport (CETC) registered three assessments and two removals of irregular vans.
The Municipal Guard recorded the driving of two street vendors to the police station, caught with drugs and a cleaver at one of the BRT stations that give access to the festival. In addition, GM-Rio teams recorded ten cases of assistance to victims of sudden illness, most of them with signs of intoxication or hypothermia.
Since the beginning of the festival, 246 traffic fines have been imposed, 49 removals of irregularly parked vehicles, 3,479 seizures of items sold by irregular street vendors, in addition to the removal of three vehicles carrying out irregular transport.