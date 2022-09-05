See how TAP’s Airbus A320 turned out after running over a motorcycle during landing

Abhishek Pratap 2 hours ago News Comments Off on See how TAP’s Airbus A320 turned out after running over a motorcycle during landing 2 Views



Photo: reproduction


The shocking accident in which a TAP Airbus hit a motorcycle while landing in the Republic of Guinea was confirmed by stunning photos. The tragedy happened with a Portuguese company Airbus A320neo, which ended up hitting a motorcyclist and the passenger, who died after the collision.

The presence of the motorcycle on the track was questioned by many. It was part of the airport vehicles and employees were doing a runway inspection as the TAP landed.

It is unclear whether the plane was cleared to land at that time or whether the motorcycle had been incorrectly allowed on the runway for inspection. The strangest thing is that the airport employees got in the way of the Airbus, a machine that hardly goes unnoticed. In any case, an investigation was opened to investigate the accident.

The images, shared hours later, show that little was left of the motorcycle, and that it was hit full on by the aircraft’s engine, with a part getting stuck to the engine fairing. It is possible to see only a part of the chassis and suspension of the vehicle.






Fascinated by airplanes since 1999, he graduated in Aeronautics studying at Cal State Long Beach and Western Michigan University. He is currently Editor-in-Chief at AEROIN, Airplane Pilot, member of AOPA, with experience at Avianca Brasil. #GoBroncos #GoBeach #2A


Tags

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Government of Bahia: survey shows ACM Neto with 49%, Jerônimo with 24% and João Roma with 9% – News

ACM Neto (União Brasil) leads the poll of voting intentions for governor of …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved