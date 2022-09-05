See the cost of not paying your bill!

Yadunandan Singh 2 hours ago Business Comments Off on See the cost of not paying your bill! 2 Views

– Reading time: 2 minutes –

According to a report by the Central Bank of Brazil, released on 08/29/2022, since the beginning of this year, due to the accelerated rise in the Selic rate, the average interest charged by financial institutions has increased significantly.

In the revolving credit card, the interest rate, which in May was 368.8%, reached 370.4% pa in June/2022. This variation represents an increase of 1.6 percentage points. Data released on the 29th show that this is the highest percentage since 2017.

READ MORE: 4 valuable tips to pay off your credit card debt

The interest rate on credit card installments, which in May was 172.7%, rose to 173.20 aa in June/2022. This value corresponds to an increase in the order of 0.50%.

Credit card
Interest Rates – 2022
PeriodRotary%% in installments
Jan346.3 172.5
Feb355.2 174.3
Sea359.1 172.5
Apr364.0 175.5
May368.8 172.7
June370.4 173.2
pp% variation
in the month1.6 0.5
in the quarter11.3 0.7
In the year23.0 4.8
in 12 months41.3 8.7

When does the customer enter the card revolving?

Basically, a customer enters the rotary when he does not pay the full credit card balance due by the invoice due date and chooses to pay the minimum amount. In this case, the remaining balance, between the minimum and the total, is rolled over to the following month.

However, it is not as recommended by experts in financial education, as it is one of the most expensive options on the market. It is something that should only be used as a last resort.

credit default

According to Bacen, “the total credit default of the financial system, which considers delays of more than 90 days, registered stability in June, standing at 2.7%. This performance reflected the stability in arrears over 90 days in non-earmarked credit (3.6%) and the 0.1 pp decrease in earmarked credit (1.2%).

READ MORE: Credit card for negatives – Check out this selection!

It is important to clarify that default interest rates are quite high and further complicates the customer’s situation. Therefore, if you are unable to pay the card bill by the due date, the best option is to look for the bank to propose an installment of the debt under more advantageous conditions.

How about now taking advantage of other tips and news about credit and finance? keep exploring the Travel Routes for more content like this.

About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

Check Also

Ibovespa Futuro operates with a slight increase without US reference; commercial dollar falls

The Ibovespa futures operates lower in the first trades this Monday (5), without reference to …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved