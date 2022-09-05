See the cost of not paying your bill!

– Reading time: 2 minutes –

According to a report by the Central Bank of Brazil, released on 08/29/2022, since the beginning of this year, due to the accelerated rise in the Selic rate, the average interest charged by financial institutions has increased significantly.

In the revolving credit card, the interest rate, which in May was 368.8%, reached 370.4% pa in June/2022. This variation represents an increase of 1.6 percentage points. Data released on the 29th show that this is the highest percentage since 2017.

The interest rate on credit card installments, which in May was 172.7%, rose to 173.20 aa in June/2022. This value corresponds to an increase in the order of 0.50%.

Credit card Interest Rates – 2022 Period Rotary% % in installments Jan 346.3 172.5 Feb 355.2 174.3 Sea 359.1 172.5 Apr 364.0 175.5 May 368.8 172.7 June 370.4 173.2 pp% variation in the month 1.6 0.5 in the quarter 11.3 0.7 In the year 23.0 4.8 in 12 months 41.3 8.7

When does the customer enter the card revolving?

Basically, a customer enters the rotary when he does not pay the full credit card balance due by the invoice due date and chooses to pay the minimum amount. In this case, the remaining balance, between the minimum and the total, is rolled over to the following month.

However, it is not as recommended by experts in financial education, as it is one of the most expensive options on the market. It is something that should only be used as a last resort.

credit default

According to Bacen, “the total credit default of the financial system, which considers delays of more than 90 days, registered stability in June, standing at 2.7%. This performance reflected the stability in arrears over 90 days in non-earmarked credit (3.6%) and the 0.1 pp decrease in earmarked credit (1.2%).

It is important to clarify that default interest rates are quite high and further complicates the customer’s situation. Therefore, if you are unable to pay the card bill by the due date, the best option is to look for the bank to propose an installment of the debt under more advantageous conditions.

