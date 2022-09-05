See tips on how to locate lost Android phone

Lost your Android phone or know someone who is going through this? Know that it is possible to try to find out the approximate location of the phone with the help of GPS.

Google works with a feature called “Find My Device”. With it, it is possible to track the phone’s address, block it and/or wipe it remotely if the device is turned on and has internet access (wi-fi or 4G/5G).

NOTE: The following tip is also valid if your cell phone has been stolen or stolen and criminals have not deactivated the device’s location.

rules to work

According to Google, Android needs to be:

signed in to a Google Account;

visible on Google Play;

with location enabled;

with Find My Device enabled.

How to track lost, stolen or stolen cell phone

On the internet, go to www.google.com/android/find. You will need to enter your Google login and password.

When filling in the data, the location of devices associated with the profile will appear automatically on the screen.

“On the map, you can see information about where it is. The location is approximate and may not be exact. If you can’t find your smartphone, you’ll see the last known location of your smartphone, if available,” explains Google.

If you lost and your device is in the same environment as you, for example, it is possible to activate an audible feature. Just follow the sound to find it — it plays even if the device is in silent mode.

How to lock android phone

In cases of theft or permanent loss, it is recommended to lock the device so that it cannot be used by third parties.

On the same “Find My Device” screen, go to the “Protect Device” option.

It locks the smartphone with its PIN, pattern or password. “If you don’t have a lock, you can set one up. To help someone return their smartphone to you, add a message or phone number to the lock screen.”

As a last resort, if you are sure your device has been stolen and it stores sensitive information such as bank accounts, a last button allows the user to “Wipe Device”. This will cause all files except those on SD memory cards to be erased.

“Find My Device will no longer work on it,” warns Google.

IMEI, the cell phone’s ‘CPF’

Another tip in case of permanent loss, theft or theft is to request the device lock through its IMEI (International Mobile Equipment Identification, in Portuguese).

Blocking can be carried out together with the incident report at police stations or directly with the telephone operator. This number can be accessed by typing *#06# on the phone. If you haven’t already saved this information, do so immediately.

Don’t forget to backup before leaving home

Running out of your smartphone can bring two harms. The first is financial: the cost of a new device is not a burden that anyone wants to bear. But being deprived of the information contained in the devices – the second damage – can generate even more headache. Photos, contacts, passwords, music… much of our lives is registered in the cell phone memory.

So, to lessen the problem, remember to backup regularly. Your data can disappear not only due to loss, but also due to failure or breakage of the device.