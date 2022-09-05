See which natural foods speed up metabolism and burn fat

A lot of people who need to lose weight end up looking for “magic” drugs and supplements that often only speed up the metabolism. However, there are a lot of foods – easily found in fairs and markets – that do this for very little and are indicated for those who want to lose body fat.

How is metabolism in the human body?

Through the synthesis, degradation and utilization of ingested nutrients, our body produces energy to keep functioning. All these reactions occur because of metabolism. The individual total energy expenditure for each organism is caused by these reactions, so nutritionists need it to put together a diet.

4 natural foods that speed up metabolism

Check out below some of the best known and loved foods and drinks by Brazilians that are often used in diets for weight loss and hypertrophy.

Although many people think that avocados help with weight gain, it stimulates this set of reactions to burn lipids. This is because this is a fruit rich in good fats. They reduce the body’s secretion of hormones such as cortisol and insulin, which are responsible for the accumulation of that fat we want away.

By containing the compounds 6-gingerol and 8-gingerol, it has the ability to keep the metabolism running at full value and, consequently, increases the production of heat and sweat. This helps in preventing weight gain and helps with weight loss.

This drink is very well known and is really great to speed up the body, as it is rich in caffeine. Coffee stimulates fat burning. However, if you are not in the habit of taking it, be careful when starting to consume it, as it can affect patients with high blood pressure or digestive problems, as well as sleep.

It is an important anti-inflammatory and antioxidant that stimulates a thermogenic response in the body when consumed, especially when consumed with tea or fruit. In addition, it helps in the balance of cholesterol and diabetes.

Recipe to speed up metabolism: avocado and ginger smoothie

Ingredients

2 spoons of chopped almonds;

1 cup of chilled ginger;

1 avocado;

1 spoon of sugar (your preference);

Powdered cinnamon to taste.

Preparation mode

After you remove all the pulp from the avocado, mix all the ingredients with it in the blender and blend until you get a homogeneous mixture. When done, it will be ready to serve.