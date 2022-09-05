Show of debutants and Justin Bieber mark the first Sunday of Rock in Rio

The first three days of Rock In Rio served to show that artists with good performance on streaming services, such as Spotify, need to evolve. The numbers of this channel and social networks alone have not been enough, as shown by the experiences of Sonza and Marina Sena’s shows.

Luisa, 24, performed the show with band pressure and strong choreographies. She sang old hits like Ssnarkyand new ones, like puppies. Sena was out of tune well in some moments and showed fragility. But it was Luisa's test of fire, her first live appearance, and in the aura of the stage, it was almost possible to see the safety net supporting her.







Bieber, in concert 2021 Photo: Instagram / Bieber / Estadão

Technically, she is maturing, as is Marina Sena, and the impact of her show is produced more by the surroundings (light, choreography and heavy band) than by her ability to put the audience in the palm of her hands.

After much speculation about Justin Bieber’s show, with death and cancellation, he came to Brazil and confirmed it, in the video he showed before his arrival and commented on mental health. He also talks about God, about Jesus, about how faith has been important when darkness seems to want to impose itself.

Thin, very thin, he wore sunglasses, a cap, a jacket, as if to say “I’m here, but I’m not here.” His voice only existed because he came out, almost all the time, from a shameless playback.

In What Dou You Mean, the playback was so visible that, even though he wasn’t singing, his voice came out of the speakers. Only on an acoustic set, when he was accompanied by an acoustic and electric guitar, did the voice really become his own again. Would it be a case of not coming? What conditions were imposed for this show to be performed? Shouldn’t fans protect him by demanding he stay home?

Who also passed through the festival stage was Gilberto Gil. The artist performed on the Sunset stage. The singer’s daughter, Preta Gil, moved when she sang with other family members the patriarch’s hits, such as the songs “Andar com Fé” and “Menina Baiana”.