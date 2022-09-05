Show of the Century will bring together country legends in Brasília (DF)

And in this madness of saying that I don’t want you, I go on denying appearances, disguising the evidence; But why live pretending, if I can’t deceive my heart? the country duo Chitãozinho and Xororó sings the song that has almost become a Brazilian anthem. Undoubtedly, any fan will pull this chorus or simply follow the chorus when together with the crowd.

Living up to its root rhythm, Show do Século arrives in the capital of Brazil on September 17, 2022, at the Mané Garrincha stadium. Under the theme “Stories”, the event brings together on stage the legends of the countryman to sing and tell many adventures, such as Chitãozinho and Xororó, Zezé Di Camargo and Luciano, Bruno and Marrone, Eduardo Costa and Edson and Hudson.

An event like this represents for fans of country music the joining of generations that created the history of the genre in Brazil on a single stage. “It is the representation of a movement that unites the biggest names in country music in a night that will be marked in the history of Brasília”, says the agency and producer of Show do Século, Box Dream.

“This name (Stories) was given to the event because our mission is to make everyone have a night that will be kept forever in their memory and that, in some way, will be part of their life story. So here the stories are told and sung by everyone. For the singers, for the audience, for those who work and for all those who connect with them.” Box Dream agency and producer

Owners of hits that made passionate hearts beat stronger since the 60s, those responsible for hits like Evidências, Pense em Mim and É o Amor star in the Show of the Century. Are they:

Chitãozinho and Xororó

The duo won five Latin Grammy Awards. They are responsible for opening space for country music on radio and television from the 1980s onwards. In 2022, they were elected the best country duo in Brazil and recently released the EP “Tempo de Romance”.

Zeze Di Camargo and Luciano

Formed in 1991, the duo burst into the media with their first album, entitled “Zezé di Camargo & Luciano”. Alone, the album sold over 1.9 million copies. For their success, the duo won a diamond record.

Bruno e Marrone

They started early in music, in 1985, in Goiânia. The duo Bruno and Marrone have come a long way and already have three decades of career. Recently, the sertanejos released the album “Exactly Now” (2021).

Eduardo Costa

Eduardo Costa’s first solo album was released independently, in 1998, and his first professional one, in 2001, called “Illusion”. From there, he recorded several albums such as “No Boteco”. In 2006, he released the first DVD. Alongside Leonardo he released, in 2014, the CD / DVD “Cabaré”, a success.

Edson and Hudson

Born and raised in the interior of São Paulo, Edson and Hudson wrote pages in the history of the sertanejo segment. Let me love you, Porta-Retrato and Te Quero Pra Mim are some of the main hits of the duo.

Show Tour

The first capital to host the 2022 Century Show Tour was Goiânia (GO). Soon after, he landed in Belo Horizonte (BH). Adding the two capitals, the event was attended by more than 60 thousand people. Brasília will be the third stop to host the tour.

According to Box Dream, Stories aims to make the public have good memories of the past. Whether from stories lived in the countryside, family moments or even indoor parties. “The event has a 360º experience, including activations that connect with the audience beyond the show. So fans can look forward to a night filled with unforgettable moments and experiences.”

The event has several areas: Tables, Exclusive Cabin, Funn Cabin, Frontstage, Open Bar Arena and Lower Chairs.

Stories – The Show of the Century

Date: Saturday (17/09)

Gates open: 5pm

Venue: Mane Garrincha Stadium

Tickets: www.pixelticket.com.br

learn more here