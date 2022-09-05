Simony makes unprecedented change in look amid cancer treatment

Simony he’s changed his look a few times since he found out he had bowel cancer. After losing her hair due to the fight against the disease, the singer began to adopt wigs for everyday life.

In addition, the artist changed her looks to live the new personal phase. The ex-Member of the Magic Balloon’s hair is similar to the hair she used to have.

Simony’s new hair is straight and dark, but with golden highlights at the ends. In a post, the famous even completed the outfit with a dress with an orange tone.

To top it off, she did makeup and wore a yellow bag. On social media, the singer received several messages from netizens, who are more than 2 million on Instagram alone.

In the comments, admirers left positive messages for the artist. “Beautiful”; “Will be all right”; “Maravilhosa” and “Guerreira” were some of the accolades.

Simony vents after appearing with short hair in cancer treatment

Recently, Simony appeared with short hair in the midst of treatment against bowel cancer. The singer vented after having to give up vanity to fight for the cure of the disease.

Through Stories, she said that “it was not easy” to face the new reality. Sincerely, she spoke about the period of reconnection with God and with yourself. Yet, she came to understand things in life that she hadn’t understood before.