Singer is assaulted by her ex-boyfriend with a punch in the face; victim’s mouth was deformed

A 36-year-old singer denounced her 25-year-old ex-boyfriend for assault in the municipality of Canindé, in the interior of Ceará. According to the report, he punched the woman in the mouth, in a restaurant, in the early hours of Saturday (3).

“My mouth is completely different because, with the punch, my teeth came apart. This even made it impossible for me to work yesterday and today. I would have three events and I didn’t do any, because there’s no way”, lamented the artist to g1.

According to the Civil Police, both had a disagreement, generating mutual aggression. The two were taken to the police unit where a police investigation was launched to investigate the case.

But the victim denies the police version that she would have assaulted her ex-boyfriend. To the site, the singer said that the companion decided to go to another place and left. She went to call him back to the restaurant, and on the way back, he punched her. She further reported that the assault took her by surprise, as they did not argue, although he was annoyed after she went to pick him up.

“I fell to the floor, hit my back against the wall that even ripped my shirt. Some girls who were there, who I don’t even know, lifted me off the ground. And some guys held him down because he tried to run. I was bleeding profusely, my shirt and my hands full of blood, I realized right away,” he reported.

The singer said she remained at the scene, trying to call her ex-boyfriend. On her way out, she was approached by a police officer, who informed her that he was being held. She believes that one of the witnesses called the authorities. Therefore, both were taken to the municipal police station, where they participated in a virtual hearing.

The singer regretted that her ex-boyfriend was not arrested, and asked for a protective measure against him. “I heard him say inside [da delegacia] that I had thrown a glass at his head, that I had attacked him too. I took a forensic examination, and so did he,” he said.

