Skeleton of ‘vampire woman’ found with scythe around her neck and padlock on her thumb

A group of researchers found a skeleton of a “vampire woman” in Poland, but what drew the most attention was the technique used in the burial, with a scythe around the skeleton’s neck and a padlock on the big toe, according to a publication in the newspaper. British Daily Mirror.

According to researchers from Nicholas Copernicus University, who carried out the excavation, the burial in this medieval tomb must have been done this way because the woman was considered a vampire at the time. She has a protruding tooth and the scythe was placed to prevent her possible return from the world of the dead.

This is not the first time medieval tombs like these have been found in the Bydgoszcz region of Poland. The difference this time is in the positioning of the sickle on the woman’s neck.

Professor Dariuz Polanski, in an interview with the specialized portal Arkeonews, explained the reason.

“Forms of protection against the return of the dead include cutting off the head or legs, placing the deceased face down to bite the ground, burning them and crushing them with a stone,” he said.

Regarding the padlock on the thumb, the teacher explained that this would be a symbol of closure, an end to that person’s life.