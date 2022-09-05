Small-scale wholesalers spread in neighborhoods of large cities

Until November 2020, the land at nº 140 on Rua Eulálio da Costa Camargo, in the Limão neighborhood, in the north of São Paulo, was occupied by a shed where the rubble collected in buckets spread across the capital was dumped. A little over a year ago, however, the space became the address of a cash and carry store – a model also known as self-service – and began to serve both small shopkeepers, cafeteria owners, and the final public.

It was during the pandemic that JMW Foods decided to “upgrade” its own business: as a food distributor, it decided to invest in a cashier. It was a change motivated by the covid-19 pandemic, according to the company. With customers in the food sector with stores closed because of social isolation, the way was to broaden horizons and find new consumers.

The land in the Limão neighborhood, which already belonged to the company, facilitated this process. “It was the way we found to continue selling and paying the tickets”, summarizes the general manager of the only JMW Foods store, Cleiton Nascimento. “Today, our main audience is the restaurants and snack bars here in the surroundings, in addition to the residents of the neighborhood.”

As well as JMW Food, other small wholesalers are opening doors in non-traditional areas for the business model. If in the past the addresses of networks such as Assaí, Atacadão, Roldão and Makro were located in more remote areas, such as on highways and close to city interchanges, now self-services are beginning to be installed closer to customers’ homes, in regions with greater population density and in neighborhoods of different purchasing power.

For the executive superintendent of the Brazilian Association of Wholesalers and Distributors (Abad), Oscar Ottisano, with the consolidation of companies such as Assaí and Atacadão, smaller businesses are trying to “surf the wave” of the model’s popularity, driven by high inflation in recent years. years old.

“The small ones must gain market mainly in the smaller regions where the nets are not attractive to invest in new stores”, says Ottisano. According to Abad’s mapping, of its 2,500 associates in the country, around 400 businesses operate self-services.

Consumers prefer economy to ‘luxury’

Although the business model was born with the purpose of serving the “transformers”, who will later resell the goods, over the last few years, given the possibility of saving, the self-service model has attracted individual customers. The wholesale, with this, has been becoming more sophisticated: a strong sign of this trend is the movement of sophistication undertaken by Assaí in stores that the chain bought from Extra Híper, a banner that Grupo Pão de Açúcar (GPA) decided to deactivate.

This preference for cash and carry appears clearly in NielsenIQ data. The survey points out that, in 2022, the model has already reached 67% of Brazilian homes, having grown by 5 percentage points since 2019, in the pre-pandemic period. In the same period, the use of the hypermarket service in the national market fell by 4 percentage points, reaching 42% this year.

In 2015, when the survey began to compile data from the sector, the spread of self-service in Brazil was 47%. In the last seven years, therefore, the model has grown by 20 percentage points; meanwhile, the use of hypermarkets, in the same comparison, was stationary in 42% of homes.

In the assessment of retail consultant Eugênio Foganholo, a partner at Mixxer Desenvolvimento Empresarial, new cash and carry brands are attracting an audience that was previously loyal to the supermarket model. Now, according to him, people are willing to give up the shopping experience for the savings on the price of the bill at the end. “This is a movement that has been going on for some time,” he says.

With an eye on this change in the profile of customers, businessman Fábio Dias decided to change the focus of his family’s business. For 28 years working in the supermarket sector in Sorocaba, in the interior of São Paulo, he invested R$ 3 million in the construction of a new store to sell items wholesale, in the same municipality. “I used to buy from a dealer, now I go straight to the factories and negotiate the best price. That way, I can pass the discounts on to those who buy wholesale,” he says.

The entrepreneur’s initial estimate was to begin to see a return on investment in cash and carry in up to two years, but the store’s performance was surprising. In 11 months of operation, the business is already sustaining itself. For this reason, Dias redoes the math and is preparing to launch the second unit focused on wholesale, with an initial investment of R$ 1 million. “We realized that our market customers also liked to buy in quantity, to save money”, he says.

In the case of the cash-and-carry JWM Foods, the plans are also for expansion. After expanding the size of the first store and increasing sales by 40% in the last six months, the company will open a second unit in Cajamar, in the metropolitan region of São Paulo, as the company manager says. “We will open next month. We have almost everything ready, just a few decoration details are missing”, says Nascimento.

Attacking giants advance quickly

The entry of the wholesalers in the neighborhoods is not, however, an exclusive movement of small retailers. Assaí is also closely following this change. Last year, the company bought 71 stores under the Extra hypermarket banner and is preparing to reach regions where the price of land is usually more expensive. The investment in these acquisitions, announced in 2021, was billions.

According to Luís Carlos Araújo, operations director for the southeast of Assaí, the acquisition of the units accelerated the banner’s expansion process and made it possible to reach more noble addresses. “Store location has always been important to our business,” he says. “The purchase of Extra, for us, came mainly to enter the large centers. More and more we want to reach the end consumer.”

Unlike JMW Foods and Atacado Dias, both with less than 2 thousand square meters of store, the new Assaí units will have between 6 thousand and 10 thousand square meters.

Increase in operating cost

To please consumers, companies have expanded the services available, introducing spaces for bakeries and butchers, in addition to expanding the “mix” of products offered in stores. In the future units of the Assaí chain, mainly in the addresses in noble areas of the cities, even the number of wine labels in the cellar was increased to attract customers.

For the consultant Foganholo, these facilities can affect the main competitive differential of the wholesalers, which tend to offer lower prices precisely because they have leaner operations. “The more services, the higher the operating expense and the lower the discount on products”, he evaluates.

