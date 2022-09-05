soap opera jumps 10 years and changes phase

posted on 05/09/2022 08:05



the week in backlands sea starts with two time jumps. First, a year passes and Candoca (Isadora Cruz) marries Tertulinho (Renato Góes). Then, 10 more years pass and Deodora (Debora Bloch) decides to throw a party to celebrate her son’s wedding to Candoca.

In the meantime, Zé Paulino (Sérgio Guizé) wakes up and promises Dahomey (Wilson Rabelo) that he will take revenge on Tertulinho. When he reappears to Candoca, the two reminisce about the past and end up kissing.

MONDAY

Candoca confesses to Lorena that he learned to like Tertulinho. Deodora refuses to accept a possible engagement between Tertulinho and Candoca. Tertulinho turns off the devices that keep Zé Paulino alive. Coronel Tertúlio discovers that his son negotiated with Vespertino and confronts Tertulinho in front of Candoca. Candoca defends Tertulinho do Coronel, who expels his son from the house. A year goes by. Candoca marries Tertulinho. Zé Paulino meets Dahomey.

THIRD

Daomé worries about Zé Paulino’s feeling of revenge, who says he will leave, but will return to do justice. Ten years pass. Tertulinho tells Candoca that Deodora will have a party to celebrate their wedding anniversary. José prepares to return to the sertão with Maruan. Manduca asks Tertulinho to talk about his father Zé Paulino. Laura arrives at Canta Pedra. Candoca confesses to Lorena that she never forgot Zé Paulino. Joseph discovers that Dahomey has died. Laura tells the Colonel and Tertulinho that she is interested in the lands of Timbó. José helps Candoca, who has an accident with the horse Maroto.

FOURTH

Candoca finds out that her ex-fiancé is alive, and the two share a kiss. Candoca demands explanations from José. Tertulinho despairs when he learns that his rival has not died. José is surprised to learn that he has a son with Candoca. José talks about his company’s intentions in the region. Candoca and José talk about the past, and end up kissing again. Tertulinho arrives at the hotel where José is staying.

THURSDAY

Tertulinho catches Candoca with José. Xaviera tries to seduce José, who sympathizes with the suffering the woman has been through. Timbó helps Maruan. Manduca and Joca get lost in the woods, and Candoca despairs. Latifa gets angry with Zahym. Timbó and Tereza take care of Maruan, who reveals to the two that he is a prince. Candoca confronts the Colonel and Deodora, and decides to go into the woods after Manduca and Joca. José goes to find Candoca to rescue Manduca.

FRIDAY

José finds Manduca and Joca and takes them to Candoca, without being seen. The Colonel asks about the mystery man. Deodora suggests that the Colonel buy Timbó’s land at a low price, with the intention of selling it to Laura. José tells his story to Candoca. José introduces himself to Father Zezo, and Anita hears the man’s confessions. Anita talks to Cira about Zé Paulino’s return. At the behest of José, Laura buys Quintilha’s inn. Tertulinho promises to take José’s life.

SATURDAY

Cira divulges the news that Zé Paulino has not died. Tertulinho rents a shotgun with Mirinho, and Deodora convinces her son that it is necessary to get rid of Adamastor. Floro Borromeu announces that he will open an investigation into the case of Zé Paulino. José asks Laura to find Maruan. Candoca argues with José, who is hurt to see that his ex-fiancée has discarded his alliance. Timbó scolds Mirinho for kicking Maruan out of his house. Tertulinho and Deodora reveal to the Colonel that Zé Paulino is alive. Manduca questions her father and grandfather about Zé Paulino.