Solano actor says it will be difficult to forgive matador

“Pantanal” gains an important addition to the cast entering its final stretch. The telenovela will start this week with Solano, played by actor Rafa Sieg. Hired by Tenório (Murilo Benício) to carry out his revenge, the killer will play a key role in solving the farmer’s arc with two families.

For the actor, joining the cast of the serial at this point brings additional expectations, even more so with a character that promises to arouse strong emotions.

“The debut of a work in itself generates anxiety. Entering a soap opera like this, which is a success, with a cast that is not so big, my feeling was to arrive in a team that has played together for a long time, and I couldn’t drop the ball. But everyone welcomed me with open arms, very generously.”

The actor who has already been seen in the movies in films like “Alaska” (2019), “Disforia” (2020) and “Raia 4” (2021), and will be in the spiritist drama “Nosso Lar 2”, began filming his scenes in telenovela in May of this year, and says that her adaptation process had to be fast.

“It was in practice. I had received the invitation to take a trip within 15 or 20 days. It took me a while to receive the chapters, which is normal, and I studied the character”, he explains, remembering that he had to move between two quite different characters.

“I was filming a long Spiritist film set in the 1940s; I finished shooting it on a Saturday night and on Sunday morning I was on a plane to Campo Grande. Then it was another seven hours in a truck into the Pantanal, opening the door. that prepared me”, he reflects.

arrived to give work

Rafa Sieg poses with Osmar Prado behind the scenes of ‘Pantanal’ Image: Playback/Instagram

Solano arrives in the telenovela as a hitman hired by Tenório to end the family of José Leôncio (Marcos Palmeira) and Maria Bruaca (Isabel Teixeira). Revenge must begin with the children of the “King of the Gado”, and the first hit is José Lucas (Irandhir Santos).

However, things get out of hand and culminate in a tragedy. The one who dies is Roberto (Cauê Campos), son of Tenório and Zuleica (Aline Borges).

Subsequently, this creates a feeling of guilt in the land grabber, who considers himself indirectly responsible for the death of his own son. The end of Solano, in the future, also promises to be catastrophic.

In the original plot, Roberto dies swallowed by an anaconda. In the current version, to escape myths, the cause has been replaced, and he is sacrificed in a confrontation with Solano that takes place within the river.

“It will be difficult to forgive him, because soon after he kills the boy, who is adored by everyone”, says Sieg.

“But I never think of the character in a flat way. He’s a villain, but what’s in the script and what Gustavo [Fernandez, diretor] asked me was to build the character as a humble person, looking for a job.”

The actor also says that he took the liberty of imagining a previous story for Solano, to help in the construction of the character and in his way of connecting to it.

“I built some circumstances to create or justify layers. How did this guy end up in this place, of being a professional killer? I built the story of where I was when Tenório got to me. That wasn’t in the script. I composed for myself that it would be good to get out of where I was and into the Pantanal, as if I had recently committed another crime.”

Robert’s death

‘Pantanal’: Roberto (Cauê Campos), son of Tenório (Murilo Benício) and Zuleica (Aline Borges) Image: Globo/João Miguel Júnior

Sieg explains that shooting Roberto’s death scene was challenging and complex. The clash between the two takes place inside the river, and the boy ends up drowning. To maintain a connection with the original text by Benedito Ruy Barbosa, the presence of the anaconda in the scene is essential for the tragedy.

“The scene specifically was very difficult. When that happens, I tell the family a story, I arrive at the house terrified and say that he was attacked by an anaconda. We did that part first”, says Sieg.

“Afterwards, we went to do the actual death scene. We were on a boat, in a controlled environment. It was a deep lake, and I am startled by the presence of the anaconda. In the scene, we have a dialogue that gets weird and I I realize I’ll have to do something I didn’t want to. But before that, the anaconda appears.”

For the actor, the struggle for survival at the moment when his character falls into the river mixes fiction and reality. “Things really get mixed up. I fell into the water, wearing clothes, boots, the thing starts to weigh on me and I need to get out of there. And in that, I see the opportunity to kill him, solve one problem and create another. It was intense, but the scene prints something vibrant, because everything is done with great dedication and great care.”