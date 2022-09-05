Son of Luciano Huck and Angélica opens up about fame

Joaquim Huck, Luciano and Angélica’s eldest son, is 17 years old and enjoyed the night of this Saturday (3/9) at Rock in Rio. A regular visitor to the event’s editions, Joaquim said that he enjoyed the hype: “It’s beautiful, too much. Every year it has is wonderful. I love music, concerts.”

Despite the hype and having grown up in the spotlight by his famous parents, Joaquim appears to be shy and shows he doesn’t want the famous life when asked if he would be a presenter like his parents: “I like it better behind the camera. I try to live as normal a life as possible.”

This Saturday night had shows by Post Malone, Marshmello, Jason Derulo and Alok. Despite the rain that fell at the end of the night, the city of Rock remained full and fans stayed until the end to watch Post Malone’s show.

