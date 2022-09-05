Sports reporter Roberto Carmona dies

The São Paulo radio was surprised by the sad news of the death of journalist Roberto Carmona, in the early hours of this Sunday.

At the age of 86, he recently underwent spinal surgery, but ended up also suffering from an infection. He was in the ICU.

Carmona came from Paraná to São Paulo radio in 1963, for the Record radio team, which had Braga Junior, Orlando Duarte and Cláudio Carsughi as main names.

He also worked for Jovem Pan, Gazeta, Bandeirantes, Excelsior, Nacional and Globo. Still in the 90s, he started working with Eder Luiz, first at Band FM and then at Transamérica FM, where he was until today, regularly participating in their programs and broadcasts.

Carmona was a widower. About a year ago, he lost his wife, his great love of life.

Fausto Silva, who was also a sports reporter like Carmona, wrote about his companion:



Carmona lived long and intensely. How he liked the job. He had impressive vitality and was always excited. This one entered the game of life and enjoyed the love for the profession like no one else. Always with ethics and dignity.

Odinei Edson, narrator, who worked with Carmona, wrote:



I had a good time with Carmona. Longing. May you have a peaceful passage.

Cleber Machado talked about learning with his friend:



Roberto Carmona… Full and happy life.



I learned two lessons from Carmona. Me in my 20s.



First: midfielder does not need to touch the ball more than twice or run with it (in Rádio Globo games).

Second: reporter doesn’t need to show that he knows everything. Even if you know the subject, ask the interviewee questions (great lesson for a young person starting in reporting).

Roberto Carmona… In the peace it deserves.