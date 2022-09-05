State nurses announce protest in Vitória after STF decision

State nurses will make a stoppage at 15:00 this Monday (5). According to the report, released by the group, the professionals will meet at Praça do Papa and should go to the 3rd bridge, where the protest will take place.

The reason is the suspension of the law, which determines the salary floor of the category, by the Minister of the Federal Supreme Court Luís Roberto Barroso. The action was presented by the National Confederation of Health, Hospitals and Service Establishments (CNSaúde), which claims that the floor is unsustainable.

The new amount would be paid, for the first time, this Monday (5), and was set at R$ 4,750, both for public and private sectors.

In a video recorded on Sunday night (4), the president of the Union of Nurses in the State of Espírito Santo (Sindinfermeiros), Valeska Fernandes Morais de Souza, said that the demonstration is not the union, but a free movement.

“For tomorrow, there is a mobilization of nursing in Brazil and here in our State that will also take place in Praça do Papa, going to the Third Bridge. It is not our merit, because we, as an entity, need a legal time to inform the authorities and we didn’t have that time”, said the president.

Valeska also informed that, soon, Sindienfermeiros will also carry out a major mobilization on behalf of the union. “Although it is not being organized by us, it is a legitimate demonstration. The Federal Constitution is clear: every citizen has the right to demonstrate without violence, respecting the space of the other”, she explained.

In the same recording, the president also informed that, on the afternoon of this Monday (5), Sindienfermeiros will participate in a large meeting with all national nurses unions “to outline our next decisions regarding this measure by Barroso. Whether it’s a strike, a mobilization, or a trip to Brasília. Soon we’ll bring more news”.