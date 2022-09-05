“Stay careful and do not make transactions”

Carol Peixinho is the singer’s current girlfriend Thiaguinho and together, the two make the followers happy on social networks. This Sunday (3), the influencer was unable to escape robbery and had some goods taken by criminals. The situation got even worse this Sunday, as the model discovered that the miscreants are using the influencer’s cell phone to apply blows.

Early this morning, Little fish posted an alert on Instagram stories and made it clear that he is not the person behind the requests. The former BBB asked people not to carry out transactions, as it is a scam. Carol did not explain if she is ok after the robbery, but everything indicates that the former participant of the ‘On the edge‘ passes well after the scare.

“Yesterday I was robbed, they took my cell phone and some belongings. Individuals are using my personal number to apply the scam pix through the Whatsapp. Be careful and don’t transactions“, she warned on the official profile.

Future plans

It is worth remembering that recently, columnist Leo Dias, from the Metrópoles portal, reported that Carol and Thiaguinho are in the preparations for the arrival of their first child. The two had already been in the attempts for some time. It is important to mention that both had relationships past, but the pregnancy would be the first of the two.