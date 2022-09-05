Stay on top of Monday’s top 5 market news By Investing.com



© Reuters.



By Geoffrey Smith and Ana Beatriz Bartolo

Investing.com – Moscow’s gas cut adds to Europe’s energy emergency, leading to a new 20-year low. OPEC meets with Russia to discuss production strategy for October. The UK must have a new prime minister. Volkswagen (ETR:) is poised to approve an IPO for Porsche, unlocking value to fund its electrification ambitions, and Bed Bath & Beyond is struck by human tragedy. CNSaúde manages to bar the salary floor for nurses.

Here’s what you need to know in the financial markets this Monday, September 5th as the US celebrates Labor Day.

CHECK OUT: Full Investing.com Economic Calendar

1. The gas cut deepens the energy crisis in Europe

Europe’s energy emergency has deepened after Russia closed the Nord Stream 1 pipeline to Germany on Friday, raising fears the continent will have to do without its biggest supplier this winter. Russia attributed the outage to technical problems that required maintenance.

Events make a deeper recession and a higher spike in inflation likely, with natural gas and electricity prices rising again and the euro falling to a new 20-year low against the .

Over the weekend, Germany announced a new tax on electricity producers to help finance a €65 billion ($64 billion) relief package for households and businesses. Sweden and Finland also offered emergency liquidity backstops to energy providers to ensure that the main Nordic energy market continued to function.

2. OPEC+ will meet as the G-7 moves forward to limit the price of Russian exports

Russia’s move on Friday came as a response to the G-7’s decision to impose a price cap on Russian exports, a move aimed at reducing cash flow for Vladimir Putin’s government but which comes with serious difficulties. of implementation.

Russia’s energy minister will meet with his colleagues at the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries later, amid suggestions the bloc will cut output by as much as 100,000 barrels a day in October, reversing the symbolic increase agreed a month earlier.

What practical impact this would have when OPEC+ countries were already producing nearly 3 million barrels a day below their agreed quotas is unclear.

As of 8:01 am, U.S. crude futures were up 2.61% at $89.14, while U.S. crude futures were up 2.90% at $95.72.

3. European stocks fall on gas news

US stocks are closed for the Labor Day holiday this Monday, but Europe’s stocks are in a mess after the news from Russia on Friday.

At 08:03, the benchmark was down 1.26%, but the one in Germany lost 2.46% and the futures in Italy fell 2.41%. These two economies are the most exposed to Russian gas deficits.

Stocks likely to remain in focus later on include Volkswagen (ETR:), whose board is set to approve Porsche’s IPO of preferred shares, in hopes of raising funds to fund a huge investment budget for the electric transition in the coming years. . It must also approve the sale of a 25% block of the sports car maker’s voting shares to Porsche Automobil Holding, the company through which the Piech and Porsche families control the VW group.

One news coming out of the closed US market is that Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:) chief financial officer Gustav Arnal committed suicide over the weekend, two days after the company announced a plan to close about a fifth of its stores and cut thousands of jobs. His death leaves BBBY without a CFO or permanent CEO as it struggles to finalize its accounts for the quarter ending Aug.

CHECK: European stock quotes

4. Truss to be named the UK’s new Conservative leader

Liz Truss is set to become the UK’s next prime minister when the Conservative Party announces the results of its leadership election at 9:30am. Truss appears to have overwhelming support from party members after focusing his campaign on the need for tax cuts while promising big increases in defense spending.

Truss promised to decide on a package of measures, easing the pain of the energy crisis within a week of being confirmed in office.

The developments are expected to end a damaging period of uncertainty that has crippled both the pound and the UK government bond market in recent weeks. However, many other questions, such as Truss’ intentions towards independence from the Bank of England and his attitude towards relations with the EU (where his team plans to rip up the UK’s Brexit deal) remain unanswered.

5. STF suspends the salary floor for nurses in Brazil

The Minister of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) Luís Roberto Barroso suspended, in an injunction, the law that established a salary floor for nursing professionals. The minister responded to a request from the National Confederation of Health, Hospitals and Establishments and Services (CNSaúde), which argued the risk of collective dismissal in hospitals and reduction in the quality of services.

Barroso has also announced that he will ask the president of the STF Court, Luiz Fux, to include the matter on the plenary agenda for analysis by all colleagues in the coming days. In response, Senate President Rodrigo Pacheco said that he will “immediately address the paths and solutions” to maintain the nursing salary floor.

With the shortest week due to the Independence holiday on Wednesday, 07, the most important date in this week’s economic calendar will be Friday, 09, with the release of the Extended Consumer Price Index () for August. The expectation is -0.39% in the month and 8.72% in the 12-month period. The result may provide more details if the drop in inflation in the country is one-off or if deflation is spreading through the economy, which directly affects expectations for interest rates.