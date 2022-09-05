STJ decides that e-commerce site is not responsible for scams – News

Imagine you are looking for a car to buy. And you find an ad on OLX for a vehicle you like, at a good price and in good condition. So he decides to buy it, directly from the seller, who gets his money.

However, the car does not exist, nor the dealership advertised on the website. It was a hit, and you fell. Lost money. Can OLX be held liable?

According to what the STJ decided, in a judgment of June 21, 2022, no.





Justice Marco Aurélio Bellizze, on the basis of his vote, argues that the company only served as a classifieds page and, therefore, has no responsibility or blame for what happened.

Lawyer Fabíola Meira, a specialist in Consumer Relations Law and a partner at Meira Breseghello Advogados, agrees with the decision and states that “the contracting took place directly between the fraudster and the consumers and they were not diligent during the transaction”.

This is because the site did not mediate the purchase, but only provided the ad location, and therefore, buyers should have taken more care to verify that the car existed, that people were trustworthy, etc.





OLX, like its competitors, is a classifieds site, and is not responsible for verifying the veracity of the ads and information there, including because its profit comes from advertising on the site and not from sales commissions.

It would be like holding a print newspaper responsible if one of the classifieds was fraudulent. The newspaper only provides the space, just like the websites.

Fabíola warns that “vulnerability is not to be confused with lack of attention and care in choosing the contractual partner” and, therefore, “condemn companies (whether advertisers or suppliers that have no relationship with the transaction and that have received nothing) in frauds like this, it gives prestige and encourages devious behavior”.

The consumer cannot be harmed, but also cannot act without care, as if he had no duties to fulfill, such as certifying the veracity of information provided by third parties or sellers at the time of purchase.

Asked about the matter, OLX issued a note to the Portal R7. Read it in full below:



Safety is a priority for OLX and the platform constantly invests in technology and user guidance services, with safety tips throughout the platform journey and proactively works with the authorities, collaborating with investigations. On the security page (https://www.olx.com.br/seguranca/) the company invests in orienting internet users about care for transactions in the online environment, in specific safety tips for the vehicles category in the ads and in the chat. We also offer the Vehicle History solution, which provides complete information about the vehicle’s past.



Thus, the platform is an important tool of economic resilience for Brazilians in a post-pandemic moment and offers a democratic space in which users can advertise and buy products and services quickly and simply, always respecting the Terms and Conditions of Use, with direct negotiation between seller and buyer, without the intermediation of the platform.



The STJ’s decision reflects the legal nature of the platform and its efforts to maintain a safe environment.



* Intern at R7under the supervision of Ana Lúcia Vinhas.