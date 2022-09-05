Street style and creative visuals mark 2nd day

At the Rock in Rio 2022, which takes place until the 11th of September, the public has shown that it is possible, yes, to enjoy the marathon of shows in style, but without giving up comfort. Looks with a strong street style vibe took over Cidade do Rock on its second day of presentations, with concerts by Jason Derulo, Creole, rational and Post Malone.

Utilitarian accessories such as fanny packs and crossbody bags, overlays, casual sneakers, shorts and sports shorts were some of the main bets of the day. And, to give a “up” to the look, many props, creative prints, glitter, animal print, vibrant colors and, of course, a lot of creativity complemented the party-goers’ looks. In men’s looks, genderless fashion was present, with skirts, leggings and even transparencies.

On Sunday (4), which closes the first weekend of Rock in Rio 2022, the big attraction is Justin bieber, which goes up to the Mundo Stage at 11 pm, after an unprecedented change in the event’s schedule, which brought forward all the shows on the third day of the festival. Other highlights are Demi Lovato, IZA, Jota Quest, emicida, Gilberto Gil, Marina Sena and Luisa Sonzabetween others.

Until the end of the festival, which was postponed last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, the various stages will receive many other great national and international artists, such as Armas e Rosas, maneskin, The Offspring, green Day, fall out Boy, Billy Idol, Initial Capital, Coldplay, Camila Cabello, Dua Lipa, Megan Thee Stallion, Ivete Sangalo, ludmilla, Jessie J, Avril Lavigne, john, Gloria Groove and much more.

This year, Rock in Rio does not have the famous bracelet with a chip, which guaranteed public entry, much less the press version. The ticket will be 100% digital and must be presented by cell phone only. The public needs to download the ticket from the event’s official website and present the ticket through their smartphone’s digital wallet, which will be the only accepted method. Children under 16 can only be accompanied by an adult.

On the day, each person can bring in up to five items, such as sandwiches in plastic bags sealed in ziplocks or food in sealed packages. Items in tupperware are prohibited. It is allowed to enter with a bottle of water without a lid to fill in the drinking fountains spread throughout the event.

However, there is a list of prohibited items, to ensure the safety of the public, such as cans, any type of weapons, chairs and stools, helmets, styrofoam, cooler, selfie sticks, fireworks, umbrellas, perfumes, aerosol deodorants, drones, glass, plastic or metal objects and skateboards.