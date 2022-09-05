Sweden offers guarantees to energy companies after Nord Stream shutdown By Reuters

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) – Sweden will offer hundreds of billions of SEK in liquidity guarantees to energy companies to help stave off a financial crisis after Russia’s Gazprom shut down the Nord Stream 1 pipeline, the Swedish prime minister said. in this Saturday.

The government will present a proposal that allows for the issuance of credit guarantees, said Finance Minister Mikael Damberg, adding that all parliamentary parties in the country and the Speaker of Parliament have been informed.

Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson’s announcement comes after Russia missed a deadline to resume gas flows via Nord Stream 1, which runs under the Baltic Sea, on Saturday, adding to Europe’s difficulties in securing fuel for the country. Winter.

“If we don’t act, there is a serious risk of disruptions in the financial system, which at worst could lead to a financial crisis,” Andersson said.

“Putin wants to create division, but our message is clear: you won’t,” she added.

Sweden has faced its highest inflation in 30 years, and the Swedish central bank has raised interest rates twice this year, with sharper hikes expected before the end of the year.

Soaring increases in electricity bills, interest rates and stagnant economic growth have dominated the campaign ahead of the 9/11 general election.

On Wednesday, Damberg said the government expects to have 90 billion Swedish kronor ($8.36 billion) available to help lessen this year and next the impact on consumers’ pocketbooks, who have seen record amounts in tax bills. electricity.

(Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee and Johan Ahlander)

