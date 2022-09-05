Sweden to financially shield Nordic and Baltic energy groups – 03/09/2022

Sweden announced on Saturday that it would provide “billions of dollars” of liquidity guarantees to Nordic and Baltic energy groups to prevent any electricity shortages caused by the war in Ukraine from triggering a financial crisis.

Sweden is preparing to live “a winter of war” and these guarantees are intended to give energy companies “the necessary breath” to face the situation, said Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson.

The modalities of financial guarantees will be announced on Monday.

Russian state-owned Gazprom announced on Friday the extension of the interruption, without a deadline, of gas supply through the Nord Stream pipeline, due to problems with the turbines.

This argument, however, was met with skepticism in the West.

Nord Stream transports gas from Russia to northern Germany, from where it is distributed to other European countries.

This announcement has raised concerns about supply and should give new impetus to the soaring prices of hydrocarbons.

In this regard, Andersson criticized what he called the “Russian energy war”, which “threatens our financial stability”.

“If we don’t act quickly, serious disruptions could occur in the Nordic and Baltic countries” and, “in the worst case, we could fall into a financial crisis”, he pointed out.

Russia, which has been the target of tough Western sanctions in response to the invasion of Ukraine, denies using gas as a political weapon.

