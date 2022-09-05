TAP plane collides with motorcycle and leaves 2 dead during landing in Guinea

A TAP Air Portugal Airbus A320neo had an accident on the night of last Friday, September 2, at the time of landing at Conakry International Airport, in Guinea (23:40 on the spot). The aircraft hit a motorcycle with 2 occupants, who were crossing the runway at the moment.

The Portuguese company’s plane was completing regular flight TP1492, which left Lisbon at 8:32 pm, when at the time of landing it was involved in the collision, at the airport in the capital of Guinea, Conakry. Both motorcycle occupants were sucked into the number 2 engine on the right side of the aircraft.

A first piece of information was conveyed through a press release from TAP Air Portugal distributed in Lisbon at 2:25 am on Saturday, September 3rd. He then reported the death of a motorcyclist. Information released on Saturday by Ahmed Sékou Touré International Airport, published on social media, reported that the motorcycle manned by an airport security agent was carrying another passenger, who also died in the accident.

“TAP deeply regrets what happened and offers its heartfelt condolences to the family of the fatal victim. [depois se concluiu que foram duas as vítimas que morreram]”, highlights the statement, in which the Portuguese company ensures that “all safety procedures were complied with but, even so, it was not possible to avoid the aforementioned accident”.

Passengers and crew of the aircraft disembarked and are safe. TAP, however, indicated this Saturday that it “has taken all the measures” regarding passengers who expected to travel from Conakry airport to Lisbon, on a flight that would be carried out by the crashed plane and that was supposed to depart at 11:45 pm on Friday, the 2nd ( scheduled to arrive in Lisbon at 5:10 am this Saturday, the 3rd), and which was cancelled. “TAP has taken all the necessary measures and has already protected them on flights of other airlines,” an official source at the airline told Portuguese news agency Lusa.

The plane suffered only material damage, mainly in the engine that collided with the motorcycle and sucked the two men. He is stranded at Ahmed Sékou Touré International Airport, which serves the city of Conakry, capital of the Republic of Guinea, in West Africa. The damage will be inventoried by a team from TAP’s Maintenance and Engineering, which will travel to Conakry.

The Guinean Civil Aviation Authority is investigating the accident, as is normal in this type of event, the airport announced. “An investigation conducted by the Civil Aviation Authority of Guinea (AGAC), with the support of the Department of Security and Protection (SOGEAC), is underway to investigate the causes and responsibilities of the parties involved”, reads the note published in the newspaper. Twitter social network.

“TAP is naturally collaborating with the local authorities to investigate the circumstances that led to this regrettable situation”, said the Portuguese airline in the press release released in the early hours of Saturday, September 3, and published by the Portuguese airline. newsAvia.

TAP Air Portugal has been flying between Lisbon and Conakry since July 2019, with three frequencies per week. It is a route in great demand, mainly by Guinean emigrants who live and work in Europe, who stop in Lisbon on their way to and from Africa.