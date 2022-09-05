The big surprise that Verdão prepares for Libertadores

Abel Ferreira is thrilled to be able to use a star

September 05, 2022 · 02:30 pm

The training closed on the morning of this Sunday (04) of the palm trees had a novelty. According to behind-the-scenes information, the attacker endrick was summoned by the coach Abel Ferreira for the first activity after the duel against Red Bull Bragantino. The player is a request from the supporters of alviverde and can debut precisely in the duel against Atletico-PRfor the return game of the semifinal of the Copa Libertadores of America.

The question now is when this will happen. However, the player would enjoy a break, he has returned to activities and may be a novelty against the Hurricane, on the bench. The great hope is that Endrick will have an outstanding destination for Palmeiras. the factor Vitor Roquewho has shone in the competition, is also pushing for use.

Endrick may debut professionally

While the player does not debut with the Palmeiras shirt, some decisions are made. About Endrick’s future, Verdão has decided that it does not want to sell the player to Spanish football. All this due to the taxation value of the country. In business, 15% of the total stays with the tax authorities and therefore, a value of 50 million would take a good part of the business.

Roll business?

Therefore, clubs from other countries that want Endrick have an advantage. That is, the club would accept to sell for less, considering that there would be no loss of taxation. O Palmeiras, in fact, has already given indications that he would now negotiate the 16-year-old strikerespecially due to the current appreciation in the market.