The Last of Us: Part 1 is a leader in the UK

The Last of Us: Part 1 is the best-selling physical game in the UK, allowing PlayStation to enjoy yet another top spot on the list of physical games in Her Majesty’s lands.

Naughty Dog’s latest release, which became available on September 2 for PlayStation 5 and will later arrive on PC, managed to sell enough to top the list of sales in physical stores.

Chris Dring of Games Industry commented that its debut was not particularly special and sold about half of what Saints Row sold the week before. Still, it managed to go straight to first and was released only on one platform, while Saints Row was also released for PS4, Xbox Series, Xbox One and PC.

With The Last of Us: Part 1 for PS5 at 1st, the Brits also placed Konami’s Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Cowabunga Collection among the best sellers, more precisely at 3rd, just ahead of F1 Manager at 4th.

Saints Row lost first place and dropped to 6th after an 80% drop in sales from the previous week.