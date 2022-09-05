The only musical genre that is never heard in Rock in Rio

If there’s one thing that can’t be denied, it’s that Rock in Rio is a very democratic festival compared to so many others around the world. Even the Brazilian Symphony Orchestra has its space – it performed with Sepultura on Friday, 2nd. Ivete Sangaloqueen of axé music, the dancing pop of Izathe heavy sound of Gun’s Rosethe national rock of Initial Capitalthe rap of Post Malonealready had the popular funk of anita… But a particular genre is never among the attractions – not even on the parallel and less expressive stages – of the festival. Precisely what moves the music market in the interior of the country the most: the sertanejo. The explanation that the column heard from the organizers of Rock in Rio do is that there are already enough festivals for this type of music. Country style is definitely not welcome on the lawns of the City of Rock.

