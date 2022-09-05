The perrengues to record scenes of Galadriel at sea

[Atenção: este texto contém spoilers de O Senhor dos Anéis: Os Anéis de Poder]

the second episode of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Poweraired as part of the series premiere, brought a major action sequence to Galadriel (Morfydd Clark) and newcomer Halbrand (Charlie Vickers): the two are not only targeted by a mysterious sea creature, the Serpe, but also face a storm on the high seas.

O Omelet sat down to chat with Clark and Vickers, at an event in Mexico City*, and the actors told what difficulties they faced to shoot the scene – starting with the fact that, well, they could barely get out of the water between takes.

“Most of the time it was just me and Charlie on our raft, alone, with the crew already ready for the next take, because we couldn’t get out.”, recalled the actress, to which Vickers added: “It was a small boat, and the crew was about 100 meters away, so we just sat there at break, hanging around with the boat.”.

The actor defined the shooting of the sequences as “strenuous”. “TWe had sequences underwater, sequences in a simulated storm, which was amazing to shoot.“, said. Clark, in turn, had another difficulty, that of swimming in normal clothes, which were not exactly suitable for water. “It was much harder than I expected”, he stated.

But the sequel had its bright side. “At least none of us fell off the boat,” Vickers recalled. “We got close, but none of us fell, which was a success in my eyes.”, added the colleague, good-naturedly.

In another curiosity, the scenes – which took months to be recorded – had a special command: that of Vic Armstrong, who was action director on the episode. Described as “a legend” by Clark (and not for nothing), Armstrong has an enviable resume in the area, having even been a stunt double for Harrison Ford in the franchise’s films. Indiana Jones.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power New episodes are released weekly on Prime Videoat Fridays.