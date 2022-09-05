The Rings of Power’ breaks record on Amazon Prime

In 24 hours, the series The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power set a record on Amazon Prime with 25 million views. The super production, inspired by the work of writer JRR Tolkien, premiered on Thursday 1st on the platform. According to the service streamingthe plot “broke all records, becoming the biggest debut in Prime Video history”.

This is the first time that the company discloses information about the success of its original productions. However, the platform did not explain the methods used to measure the number of views of its plots.

For example, how long a subscriber needs to have watched the movie to count as views. So far, the production has only one season with eight episodes.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the series’ release has been postponed to early September. according to the magazine Teamthe government of New Zealand (where the recordings were made) reported that almost US$500 million (about R$2.4 billion) was spent on the recordings alone.

Afterwards, investments were made in marketing to publicize the plot. Soon, the total value of production should exceed the estimated value of US$ 1 billion (more than R$ billion). The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is signed by JD Payne and Patrick McKay. The amount invested includes $250 million for franchise rights.

The production is part of Jeff Bezos’s big investment package to enter the war between streaming companies such as Netflix, WarnerMedia (owner of HBO Max) and Disney.

According to Amazon, the second season should start shooting in October this year. In all, there will be five seasons to tell the whole story. The blockbuster is set in the Second Age of Middle-earth — a fictional ancient earth world created by Tolkien. The original trilogy of Lord of the Rings was released in theaters in 2000.

