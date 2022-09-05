The secret to boosting children’s immunity

Some parents seek information from doctors about how to increase children’s immunity. However, in order to make this information available to everyone, we have prepared a list of the main foods responsible for increasing the immunity of little ones. Fruits and vegetables are present.

High immunity is synonymous with balanced diet

Childhood is a very important period for child training, especially in the development of the brain, functions related to motor coordination and also the immune system. For this reason, it is essential to provide a balanced and healthy diet for children.

To ensure the good immunity of the little ones, it is necessary to maintain a meal full of nutrients, vitamins and minerals. After all, they are responsible for the production of cells and tissues that will act in the immune response of the infant organism. Here are some food tips to include on your children’s plate.

Nuts, cereals and seeds

Sources of fiber, vitamins and minerals, chestnuts, almonds and other cereals such as oats and pumpkin and sunflower seeds are essential for strengthening immunity. They can accompany snacks or be present in fruit smoothies.

fruits

Regular consumption of fruits, in addition to increasing immunity, contributes to regulating children’s hunger, helping to feel satiety, as well as providing a lot of energy for the little ones, especially at school. Vitamins, minerals and fiber are also present in these foods.

Natural yogurts and plant or cow’s milk are sources of protein for children’s bodies, as well as providing vitamins and other nutrients. They contribute to increased immunity and act to strengthen gastrointestinal function, due to the presence of healthy bacteria for the stomach and intestine.

Proteins participate in practically the entire process of structuring and forming cells. They are vital molecules for the body and act in the defense of the organism by generating energy for the body. Foods like meat, chicken and fish are full of protein. But lentils and chickpeas are also protein sources and can be added to children’s dishes.

Vegetables are important for food and contribute to increased immunity, reduction of childhood obesity in addition to regulating the taste and providing the feeling of satiety, which can reduce the consumption of ultra-processed foods, full of sodium and fats harmful to the body.