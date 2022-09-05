There are those who have a heart attack and feel nothing: it’s the silent heart attack – 09/05/2022

Malaise, tiredness when exerting, shortness of breath, intense pain that can go from the neck to the arm, back and even an atypical chest pain. In some situations, these symptoms can be overlooked by the rush of everyday life, but what is hidden is something much more serious. The silent heart attack, as the name says, will not always give a sign of the seriousness of the problem.

For this reason, the disease can remain unknown and untreated, which increases the risk of death in a possible recurrence and complications such as heart failure.

This is the case of retired Carlos Antônio Oliveira, 74, that he was just tired of his normal activities when he went to a cardiologist for an evaluation. The patient, who was hypertensive, underwent coronary artery bypass graft surgery (myocardium) after the diagnosis of silent infarction.

Surgery, also known as bypass surgery, will improve blood flow to the heart muscle in people who have severe blockages in the heart (coronary) arteries.

Currently, the retiree lives a normal life, but does not give up performing exams and practicing physical activities regularly.

I go for walks, go to the gym and avoid overeating to prevent it from happening again. Carlos Antonio Oliveira

The diagnosis of silent infarction usually surprises patients, who usually arrive at the cardiologist’s office without a very specific complaint. Some patients report atypical symptoms, such as shortness of breath and tiredness with exertion.

Other patients are completely symptom-free. However, through simple tests, such as electrocardiogram and echocardiogram, it is possible to identify changes in the heart that suggest a picture of previous infarction.

From there, a more detailed investigation begins, in which it is often discovered that the patient, in fact, had the ‘silent’ type of the disease. Treatment should be started as soon as possible to prevent further occurrences.

A heart attack, also known as a heart attack, is the death of cells in a region of the heart muscle due to the formation of a clot that stops blood flow in a sudden and intense way.

In most cases, infarction occurs when one of these plaques ruptures, forming a clot, interrupting blood flow and decreasing the oxygenation of myocardial cells. Cardiovascular diseases are mortality leaders in Brazil and in the world.

According to the SBC (Brazilian Society of Cardiology), about 14 million Brazilians have some heart disease and about 400,000 die each year as a result of these diseases. That’s why experts warn: if you feel any of these symptoms, look for an emergency.

Risk factors

Patients with high cholesterol, smokers, diabetics, hypertensive, obese, sedentary people, people with a family history, depression or acute stress are at greater risk of having a heart attack, with the “silent” form being more common in women, the elderly and diabetics.

The sooner the diagnosis is confirmed, the earlier the treatment performed will prevent new episodes and their possible complications.

treatment and prevention

Assessing the need to clear an artery is an important point in the treatment of infarction, regardless of whether it is symptomatic or “silent”.

To perform it, coronary angioplasty (mechanical clearance), coronary artery bypass graft surgery, as happened with retired Carlos Antônio or the use of fibrinolytics (clearance with medication) may be indicated.

In the first case, a balloon catheter, inserted through an arterial puncture (in the wrist or groin) and directed to the site of the blockage, is inflated to open the artery. Then, a stent (spring-like device) is placed, which keeps the artery open to normalize blood circulation.

Fibrinolytics, which act by dissolving the clot, are only indicated when angioplasty is not possible, as they may have some side effects such as bleeding. In addition, a fundamental part of the treatment consists of the use of other medications to prevent the formation of new clots, prevent arrhythmias, control cholesterol and pressure and promote healing of the affected area, without forgetting healthy lifestyle habits.

Prevention is always better than any treatment. In addition to regular physical exercise, proper nutrition and smoking cessation, the control of risk factors such as diabetes, high blood pressure and high cholesterol are essential to avoid clogging of the arteries and consequent heart attack.

Regular follow-up with a cardiologist, especially from the age of 50, is essential, as is strict control of underlying diseases, through medication and lifestyle changes.

Sources: Antonio Amorim de Araújo Filhocardiologist and president of the SBC-RN (Brazilian Society of Cardiology – Rio Grande do Norte sectional); Nicolle Queirozcardiologist, coordinator at Hospital do Ipiranga, medical staff at Hospital Albert Einstein, professor and coordinator of the residency in medical clinic at Unisa (Universidade Santo Amaro) and Paulo Roberto Souzacardiologist and echocardiographer.

