There is no free lunch: understand what changes for companies with the presidential sanction of the food voucher MP

A gigantic market, worth around BRL 150 billion, is concentrated in four large companies: Sodexo, Alelo, Ticket and VR Benefits, but Provisional Measure 1,108, approved by Congress at the beginning of August and sanctioned and published today (5) as Law 14,442, by President Jair Bolsonaro, can shake this scenario.

The changes are already compared to the opening of the credit card market in 2010, with the end of the exclusivity of the machines, and may give newcomers to the sector more room to grow.

Among the points in the text, at least one was rejected by practically all companies in the benefits sector: the possibility of withdrawing the benefit after 60 days without use, which would allow the use of the money for other purposes and would go against points of the MP itself , which requires the benefits to be used only for the payment of meals and the purchase of food. The point was vetoed in the final text published in the Official Gazette, but Congress will still have the final word on the text.

For Ademar Bandeira, CFO of Flash Benefits, what worried about the possibility of withdrawal was not the short term, but the long term. “Today, the worker spends the entire amount of the benefit in an average of 14 days, so less than 60% of workers would have something to withdraw. Our concern is that there will be a change in the payment format, that employers will increase the benefit amount instead of increasing salaries. This would destroy the PAT (Worker’s Food Program). All companies in the sector, except for workers’ representatives, are against the looting”, says Bandeira.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

wanted by InfoMoney, the four largest companies in the sector informed that they would follow the position of the Brazilian Association of Workers’ Benefits Companies (ABBT) and would not express themselves individually.

By means of a note, ABBT informed that it expected that the Federal Government would veto part of the version approved by the Chamber of Deputies. For the association, the MP that passed through Congress predicted a series of inconsistencies that would harm the food security of workers and highlighted, precisely, the cash withdrawal of the value of the benefit received in the PAT, which was not used within 60 days.

The association warned that the possibility of withdrawal would bring legal uncertainty and a risk for the worker, since the federal revenue could characterize the amount received as remuneration and, therefore, liable to taxation. “The cash benefit to those who most need to ensure their food during the working day – most beneficiaries earn up to three minimum wages – can lead to the practice of “lending money”, with the sale of vouchers in exchange for loans, and encourage an illegal market”, said the entity.

Another point of the MP that displeased much of the sector was portability, which Bolsonaro maintained. According to ABBT, which speaks on behalf of all large companies, the system in which it would be possible to choose which card operator the worker wishes to receive the benefit, which at first may seem simple, creates difficulties and may make the granting of the benefit by employers, who will have to internally manage dozens of different operators to pay the benefit.

Pedro Lane, founder of Flash, recalls that portability in other sectors, such as telephony and salary account, worked very well, but that without a standard it can run into problems, including legal ones. “If a worker ported a benefit from one company to another and the value ‘disappears’ in the middle of the transaction, whose fault is it?” he asks.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

Read too:

Carla Dolezel, lawyer and dean of the Faculdade Instituto Rio de Janeiro (FIURJ), believes that, on the social side, portability would be beneficial. “Today, there is a relationship between employers and supplier companies making decisions about the worker’s food, which, deep down, does not participate directly in this relationship. You receive the benefit, but you cannot choose the terms,” she says.

For Dolezel, the possibility of greater competition is advantageous for workers and food traders, who would have more freedom. On the other hand, the lawyer admits that portability can generate operationalization problems.

Karen Fletcher, Head of Legal at Caju, a startup in the sector, finds another point of controversy in portability. “It can open the door to other market practices, such as cashback payments to users, and would be a barrier to new market entrants,” she says. This, according to Fletcher, would be a way to survive the rebate – the discount used by the large suppliers of vouchers – which was prohibited by the measure.

points of divergence

Among the approved changes (and most celebrated by newbies) are the interoperability between flags, the open arrangement it’s the end of rebate.

While the first point allows the worker to use the card in any restaurant that accepts payment in vouchers, the second – open arrangement – ​​expands the possibilities of use even more.

The largest companies in the sector, when they were established, operated in a closed environment: the benefit provider had to accredit the establishments forming a unique network of the company itself. “This made the market operate with very high rates that are charged to the establishment, as a result of the large discounts – rebates – that were paid to client companies. “After all, there is no such thing as a free lunch,” says attorney Dolezel.

The open arrangement, however, is not an innovation of this MP. “The difference is the publicity this information is getting,” says Fletcher.

new markets

The changes implemented by the MP were stitched together for quite some time. “Discussions started with the major labor reform of 2018, which included specific articles on benefits in the CLT”, says Any Genovez, director responsible for the legal and compliance area at Swile, a French benefits startup that landed in Brazil after acquiring a competitor here.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

For Genovez, this was the starting point for workers and companies to stop understanding benefits merely as food and meal vouchers. “The reform brought the concept of payments that do not have a salary nature and listed health, culture, transport and education. It thus opened the market for flexible benefit companies,” he says.

CEO of Eva Benefits, Marcelo Lopes, joins in the chorus. Coming from the fintech market, he sees the regulatory change movement as a great opportunity. “The big players discourage regulation and this movement because it means that new participants will appear. But, at the end of the day, this is advantageous for workers, companies and the sector itself, because it pushes innovation,” he says.

Sign up for the newsletter From Zero to Top and receive success stories from the business world:

Related