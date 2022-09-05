These 4 foods can “steal” your memory; see the full list

Some foods can “steal” your memory to affect brain activity. In this sense, the main determinant is the poverty in nutrients, which ends up favoring the development of cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, obesity and many others.

Below, we list some foods that can “steal” your memory, based on an interview with nutritionist Hortência Kettelen Souza Luz.

The professional has a degree in nutrition from the Federal University of Goiás, resident in Intensive Care at the Hospital das Clínicas of the Federal University of Goiás (HC/UFG). She has experience in consulting and currently works in the hospital area.

4 foods that can “steal” your memory

According to nutritionist Hortência Kettelen Souza Luz, trans fats and additives are extremely harmful to human memory. Excessive consumption of this type of fat, and other chemical additives, can have a harmful effect on health in relation to brain performance.

In addition, in the long term and with excessive consumption of these foods, it can lead to states of dementia, attention deficit, anxiety and depression. Check out the list of 4 foods that should be avoided to preserve your memory:

1. French fries

O consumption of this fried food, from pre-fried and frozen potatoes to industrialized snacks, through the peeled, cut and fried version at home, in excess, can be extremely harmful to health.

Excess potato chips can cause cardiovascular, memory, arteries and heart problems, increase bad cholesterol (LDL) and cause diseases such as diabetes.

2. Stuffed Biscuit

This food is rich in sugars and saturated fats, which are linked to cardiovascular disease. In addition, they increase the levels of LDL (the “bad” cholesterol) in the blood. Some have trans fats, which increase the risk of heart disease.

3. ice cream

Ice creams are delicious for consumption on a hot summer day. However, too much of it can be harmful to your health. The food has a lot of fat, especially trans fat, as well as sugar, which increases bad cholesterol and triglycerides.

Not only does ice cream contain excess sugar, but dangerous artificial colors and flavorings, known in the scientific community as neurotoxins, can damage the brain and nervous system.

4. Industrialized sweets

Industrialized sweets can be irresistible, but you must have caution with its excessive consumption.

A diet rich in industrialized foods, in addition to being very caloric and not very nutritious, also increases the chances of developing cardiovascular, gastric and respiratory problems, in addition to allergy and high cholesterol.