Thiago Brennand had a coffin delivered to his cousin’s house with cancer: ‘Everyone already knows about the metastasis, Cancinho’ | Fantastic

“Jason, from cancer, Cancinho. Rest in peace. He calls me Cancinho”, said the cousin,

In WhatsApp audios, Thiago continued talking about his cousin’s illness:

“Everyone already knows about the metastasis, Cancinho. What a pity, right? It looks like rust on your body,” she commented.

Jason claims that Thiago’s teasing him is because he never “swallowed” his cousin’s threats.

“My uncle and aunt, who are my godparents, have suffered with this guy for a long time,” he says.

He further states that “Thiago is not a businessman, he is a professional heir”.

Thiago’s family has business in the hospital sector in Recife. On the social networks, he says he did postdoctoral work at the University of Oxfordin England. But the institution confirmed to Fantastic that did not find any student records with his name.

“I wanted to encourage all the women here in Pernambuco, which I know of more than 20, 30, 40 cases, of the most diverse types. Whether it’s assault, rape, build up the courage to see if this guy gets any punishment,” she concluded.

Thiago’s defense stated, in a statement, that: he “never forced his partners to have sex without using a condom, strictly respecting the limits established by them and always acting with their consent”. He also said that he “never responded to a criminal action”.

See the full report in the video below:



Fantastic shows new allegations against businessman accused of assault at gym

Listen to Fantastico podcasts

the podcast This is fantastic is available on g1, Globoplay, Deezer, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts and Amazon Music bringing great reports, investigations and fascinating stories in a podcast with the Fantástico journalism seal: depth, context and information. Follow, like or subscribe to This is fantastic on your favorite podcast player. Every Sunday there’s a new episode.