Three DF bets hit 5 numbers and earn BRL 49,000

Yadunandan Singh 2 hours ago Business Comments Off on Three DF bets hit 5 numbers and earn BRL 49,000 4 Views

posted on 04/09/2022 17:19 / updated 04/09/2022 17:20

(credit: Ed Alves/CB)


(credit: Ed Alves/CB)

Nobody hit the six numbers of the Mega-Sena on Saturday (3/9) and the prize accumulated again, reaching the value of R$ 60 million. However, three lucky residents of the Federal District hit the corner and earned R$ 49,051.86 each. The numbers drawn were: 08 – 17 – 49 – 51 – 52 – 53. The next draw will be held on Thursday (8/9).

Bets from Brasilia were made in the Ponto Treze and QI 15 lotteries, and another game was played through an electronic channel. In addition to the three, another 69 people matched five numbers drawn. Check out the winning bets here.


learn how to play

Mega-Sena pays the prize in millions for the winning bet of the six numbers drawn. It is still possible to win prizes by matching four or five numbers out of the 60 available on the betting wheel. To fulfill the dream of being the next millionaire or millionaire, it is necessary to dial from six to 15 numbers on the steering wheel.

Comments do not represent the opinion of the newspaper and are the responsibility of the author.
Messages are subject to prior moderation before publication.

About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

Check Also

Check HERE if you will receive VALUE of R$ 600 or R$ 3,000 TODAY (09/05); See Emergency Aid Calendar 2022

in this month of Septemberthousands of people can still withdraw the payment of Emergency Aid …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved