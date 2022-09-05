Three DF bets hit 5 numbers and earn BRL 49,000

posted on 04/09/2022 17:19 / updated 04/09/2022 17:20



(credit: Ed Alves/CB)

Nobody hit the six numbers of the Mega-Sena on Saturday (3/9) and the prize accumulated again, reaching the value of R$ 60 million. However, three lucky residents of the Federal District hit the corner and earned R$ 49,051.86 each. The numbers drawn were: 08 – 17 – 49 – 51 – 52 – 53. The next draw will be held on Thursday (8/9).

Bets from Brasilia were made in the Ponto Treze and QI 15 lotteries, and another game was played through an electronic channel. In addition to the three, another 69 people matched five numbers drawn. Check out the winning bets here.





learn how to play

Mega-Sena pays the prize in millions for the winning bet of the six numbers drawn. It is still possible to win prizes by matching four or five numbers out of the 60 available on the betting wheel. To fulfill the dream of being the next millionaire or millionaire, it is necessary to dial from six to 15 numbers on the steering wheel.