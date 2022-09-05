“Too much for Rodinei…”; commentator exposes the real about leaving the side to “rival” of Fla

The player will be able to exchange Flamengo for the rival and commentator commented on the possible transaction

Journalist Jorge Nicola reported that Atlético Mineiro would be in advanced talks with Rodinei, one of the defenders of Flamengo de Dorival Jr.

The player has a contract with Rubro-Negro only until December this year, the intention of the flamengo board is not to renew the bond with the player, so the way is for Atlético to negotiate.

According to Nicola, the intention is for Alvinegro to make a proposal with a three-year contract for the athlete. The commentator of Radio Itatiaia, from Minas Gerais, Alê Oliveira was very sincere and exposed his opinion about the possible hiring of the Fla player.

In the commentator’s view, such an extensive contract with Rodinei is too much: “I think three years is a lot for Rodinei. I think two years at the most, and I honestly and honestly think that Rodinei, for me, in the selection of the season he is at right-back. I don’t think he’s ever repeated that level of acting in his career, so if it’s a one-time deal it’s worth it. Now, if I’m going to sign for three years, I wouldn’t.”