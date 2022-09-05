TWO reais bill could be worth a fortune in a while

The market for banknotes and collectible coins has grown a lot in recent years and around the world. More and more notes appear overvalued by collectors, which can yield a good amount for those who want to sell.

Some real banknotes and coins have a very high value. This one is a R$2 bill.

The banknote in question was produced in 2017 by the company Crane AB in Sweden. The banknote was already worth R$ 5 among collectors as soon as it was launched because it had a difference: the company’s name was engraved on the banknote itself. This detail gives greater value to her.

It cannot be considered rare as 100 million were produced. In Brazil, 1 in 10 people have one of these ballots. However, in the future, it may become highly valued in the numismatist market.

How to identify?

In place of the banknote where Casa da Moeda is normally printed, the note bears the letters DZ. It is an item that marks the history of the country since, through its production, printing costs were reduced by 17%.

The tip is: if you find a note like this, keep it well, it is very likely that in a few years it will be valued.

How does the market for selling banknotes and coins work?

Both banknotes and coins can acquire greater value over time.

The first step is to look for specialized stores or numismatic auction houses to evaluate the item.

By knowing the price, sales can be carried out in physical or virtual spaces.

One of the main auction houses in the country is Brasil Moedas Leilões. Through the website, there is the possibility of registering the note or currency to be evaluated.

The Brazilian Numismatic Society has a website where you can find stores and auction houses.

Marketplaces such as Mercado Livre, Enjoei, Ebay and many others can also be used for this type of sale. In these cases, it is necessary to be aware of the history for greater security in the negotiations.

Valuable banknotes in Brazil

See some rare real banknotes that can be worth more than R$ 1 thousand.

R$50 bill with “God be praised” inscribed. It’s worth about $4,000.

R$5 and R$10 bills with an asterisk in front of the number. They are worth up to R$ 2 thousand.

Banknotes imported from other countries. They are worth R$ 1500 in the collectors market.

R$ 1 note. They can be worth up to R$ 200.

