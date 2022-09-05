Uber driver steals food from the inauguration of Srgio Camargo’s committee

Srgio Camargo explained that the snacks “stolen by the left-wing Uber driver” were donated by a supporter of his campaign (photo: Reproduction/Facebook Srgio Camargo)

Candidate Srgio Camargo (PL-SP) reported this Saturday (3/9), on Twitter, that an Uber driver stole all the food that would be served at the inauguration of his campaign committee.

“A leftist Uber driver stole all the food from the opening of my electoral committee in So Paulo. He said I am a racist FDP and left with hundreds of snacks, as well as pies, breads and cakes. We called the police,” wrote the candidate. the federal deputy for So Paulo in his publication.

A leftist Uber driver stole all the food from the opening of my electoral committee in So Paulo. He said I’m a racist FDP and left with hundreds of snacks, as well as pies, breads and cakes. We call the police. %u2014 Srgio Camargo 2%uFE0F%u20E32%uFE0F%u20E30%uFE0F%u20E34%uFE0F%u20E3/SP (@CamargoDireita) September 3, 2022

In the following post, Srgio Camargo explained that the snacks “stolen by the left-wing Uber driver” were donated by a supporter of his campaign who owns a bakery. “Snack-stealing leftists will not prevent my election,” said the candidate.

The snacks stolen by the leftist Uber driver were a donation to my committee’s opening party. The bakery owner, a supporter of my campaign, filed a police report.

Snack-stealing Leftists Won’t Stop My Election! %uD83C%uDDE7%uD83C%uDDF7 %u2014 Srgio Camargo 2%uFE0F%u20E32%uFE0F%u20E30%uFE0F%u20E34%uFE0F%u20E3/SP (@CamargoDireita) September 3, 2022

With spirits high due to the elections, the comment field was taken over by a Fla-Flu between the left and the right.

“They are used to eating bread with bologna when they see an improved one of these they go into a frenzy, they get out of control and that’s what…”, commented the profile Saulo Silva, Bolsonaro supporter.

They are used to eating bread with mortadella when an improved one of these comes, they go into a frenzy, they get out of control and that’s what…%uD83E%uDD23%uD83E%uDD23 %u2014 Saulo Silva %uD83C%uDDE7%uD83C%uDDF7%uD83D%uDD34%u26AB (@SauloSilva0112) September 3, 2022

“Portrait of the hunger that the Bolsonaro government is subjecting the Brazilian people to. Someone will sleep well fed today. God above all! Great day!!”, commented the profile A Menina L, in opposition.

Portrait of the hunger that the Bolsonaro government is submitting to the Brazilian people. Someone is going to sleep well fed today. God above all! great day!!! %uD83D%uDC4D%uD83C%uDFFB %u2014 The girl l (@crisffaria) September 4, 2022

At the end of the night, candidate Nise Yamaguchi, who is going to run for a seat as federal deputy for PROS in So Paulo, brought food to the inauguration of the committee.

“If the Uber leftist thought he was going to starve the right, he was wrong. Dr Nise kindly brought food for the committee’s opening party. Thank you, friend. What a nice gesture!”, published Srgio Camargo, who became known for his conservative line, even as he presides over Fundao Palmares.