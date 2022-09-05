UK may have prime minister of Indian descent or conservative daughter of leftists | World

The UK will have a new prime minister this week. Who will choose the next leader of the country are the members of the Conservative Party. About 160 thousand people are expected to vote (there are more members, but not everyone is expected to vote) this Monday (5).

The two candidates are current Foreign Secretary Liz Truss or former finance minister Rishi Sunak.

The two are running for the position of leader of the Conservative Party, as Boris Johnson, who holds that post, resigned. As he is also the prime minister, the winner also becomes prime minister of the United Kingdom.

The announcement of the winner should take place on Monday (5), around 14:30 GMT.

On Tuesday, current Prime Minister Boris Johnson is due to make an announcement at government headquarters in London and then travel to present his resignation to Queen Elizabeth II.

This event usually takes place at Buckingham Palace in London, but this time it will be at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, where the Queen spends her holidays (the Queen has mobility issues).

Soon after, Queen Elizabeth II will appoint the next prime minister. The victor (Truss or Sunak) will meet with the queen, and hear a request to form a government.

During her reign, Queen Elizabeth II appointed 14 prime ministers.

1 of 3 Queen Elizabeth II on the last day of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations — Photo: Reproduction/Globonews Queen Elizabeth II on the last day of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations – Photo: Reproduction/Globonews

The winner will then return to London to deliver a speech outside the government headquarters. This should happen around 18:00 GMT. Shortly thereafter, the new prime minister must appoint a government. As early as Wednesday, the new government should hold its first meeting and will also have the first questions from the opposition leader.

Meet the two candidates below.

Liz Truss: daughter of leftists rebelled and became conservative

Conservative politician Liz Truss became known to the general public in the UK for a speech she made about how much food the country imports. “We import two-thirds of the cheeses. This is a disgrace,” she said, in a tone of indignation. The video became a meme among the British.

2 of 3 Foreign Secretary Liz Truss campaigning for the post of UK Prime Minister — Photo: REUTERS/Toby Melville Foreign Secretary Liz Truss during the campaign for the post of UK Prime Minister (Photo: REUTERS/Toby Melville)

She has become an advocate of Brexit and tax cuts, policies that are popular with conservatives.

Truss, the country’s foreign affairs secretary, says she has a plan to cut taxes that will have an impact of around 30 billion pounds.

The secretary sells herself as a true conservative — she claims that her competitor, who is also a member of the Conservative party and worked at Goldman Sachs, is a “socialist”.

Truss’s mother was a nurse and teacher, and her father taught math. She says that the two were leftists and opposed to Prime Minister Margareth Thatcher (today, Thatcher is Truss’ idol).

She even criticized the monarchy when she was in the Liberal Democrat party, when she was still studying at the University of Oxford. She said her conversion to conservatism was a rebellion motivated by the belief that people should “succeed on merit”.

She worked as a consultant until, in 2010, she was elected to Parliament. In 2014, during a Conservative Party conference, she gave the speech about cheese in which she said “this is a disgrace”.

Since taking over the Foreign Affairs portfolio in September 2021, she has been openly critical of Russia’s leader Vladimir Putin and has also told the Chinese that the response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine is a lesson.

Truss is seen as a workaholic who is attentive to details. Her supporters believe she could stabilize the government after Johnson’s three years in power.

In addition to the tax cuts, Truss said the debt created by the Covid-19 pandemic should be treated as “war debt” and be paid over a longer period.

Sunak criticized his plan as “a fairy tale”. Truss replied, “You can’t put taxes to grow” (an indirect one, as he is held responsible for a tax increase).

Despite voting to remain in the European Union in a 2016 Brexit referendum, Truss took a hard line on Northern Ireland’s trade (one of the issues that was not well resolved in Brexit).

One of her biggest weaknesses is that she is not considered a good communicator. In a debate, she admitted that she may not be “the most skilled presenter”, but “when I say I’m going to do something, I do it”.

Rishi Sunak: descendant of Indians who became a millionaire

Among the criticisms that Rishi Sunak, one of the candidates for the position of leader of the Conservative Party (and, by extension, to be the prime minister of the United Kingdom), faces is that he is very rich.

3 of 3 Former Finance Minister Rishi Sunak during the launch of the campaign for leader of the Conservative Party in the United Kingdom — Photo: Stefan Rousseau/PA via AP Former Finance Minister Rishi Sunak during the launch of the campaign for leader of the Conservative Party in the United Kingdom – Photo: Stefan Rousseau/PA via AP

His wife is the daughter of a millionaire Indian businessman. It was also discovered that she pays taxes in another country, at a time when Sunak was raising British taxes.

Some Conservative lawmakers fear that because he is wealthy, he could be an easy target for the center-left Labor Party in an election scheduled for 2024.

His colleagues are wary of having a leader who uses a mug that costs 180 pounds (R$ 1,130).

The son of an Indian doctor and pharmacist who was born in East Africa and migrated to Britain in the 1960s, Sunak left a lucrative career in finance, which included stints at Goldman Sachs and hedge fund TCI, to become a parliamentarian in 2015.

In 2020, at the age of 39, Sunak was appointed by Boris Johnson to be responsible for the country’s finances. Weeks after taking over, he began to grapple with the economic shutdown caused by the pandemic.

He adopted measures during the pandemic that were well accepted in the country (there was even praise from unionists).

The politician achieved a certain amount of unanimity, but he lost that on the way out of the coronavirus crisis: the UK was in extra debt of £400bn.

Sunak insisted his priority was fixing public finances and offered almost no extra support to the hardest-hit families in a budget update in March of this year, only to bow to mounting pressure and rush extra measures in May.

Sunak’s popularity took a turn for the worse after he was fined for violating coronavirus lockdown rules and confirmed he held a US residency visa while working in the British government, raising questions about whether he saw his long-term future in Britain.

Also, people who criticize him say he will raise taxes.

Sunak won several rounds of voting among Conservative Party lawmakers.

Patrick English, associate director at polling firm YouGov, said Sunal has low levels of popularity among voters – polls currently suggest he will miss the second round – but his experience managing the economy could help him turn things around. .