Ukraine dispatches its biggest convoy of grain ships under UN deal, ministry says – 04/09/2022

(Reuters) – Ukraine said it had dispatched its biggest convoy of ships carrying grain so far under a UN-brokered deal, after 13 ships sailed from its ports on Sunday with 282,500 tonnes of agricultural products for foreign markets.

Goods destined for eight countries were loaded into the Black Sea ports of Odesa, Chornomorsk and Pivdennyi. The ports were completely blocked by the Russian invasion until an agreement on July 22, brokered by the UN and Turkey.

Eighty-six ships have since set sail from Ukrainian ports under the agreement, carrying 2 million tonnes of agricultural products to 19 countries, Ukraine’s Ministry of Infrastructure said in a statement on Facebook.

The deal came after Ukraine’s access to its main export route via the Black Sea was cut off when Russia invaded and blocked Ukrainian ports, leading to soaring food prices worldwide and fears of shortages in Africa and the Middle East. .

Ukraine expects to export 60 million tonnes of grain in eight to nine months, the presidency’s economic adviser Oleh Ustenko said in July, warning that those exports could take up to 24 months if ports fail to function properly.

(Reporting by Aleksandar Vasovic)