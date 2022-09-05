Understand the reasons for the drop in fuel prices in the country

In a short period of time, the fuel ended up suffering reductions in its values, reaching 19.2% cheaper in its refineries. At the peak of this low, the mark of R$ 4.06 a liter reached, on June 18 this year.

The values ​​presented are the initials of this gasoline production chain. The price ends up suffering some differences if the values ​​of the distributors’ and also the resellers’ profits are added, not counting the taxes charged. Adding it all up, it is possible to know the values ​​available to end consumers.

The surveys carried out on prices at the pump, carried out by the National Agency for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP), also showed a very visible drop in fuel prices.

In the 75-day period, the average value sold per liter of fuel went from R$7.39 to R$5.25, a decrease of approximately 29%.

This sudden drop is influenced by the international fuel market, which is also down, and the forced reduction of taxes by the Brazilian federal government during an election year. Fuels were being one of the main causes of inflation in our country, shortly before the choice of the new president of Brazil.

The price of gasoline has been the biggest beneficiary due to the drop in oil when we talk about the global scenario. But there is a concern, we cannot deny, with the slowdown in world growth, which ends up contributing to the drop in the price of the commodity.

This drop has been happening since the month of June, approximately. Oil contracts ended up retreating a little in values, staying below $ 100 in recent weeks. For this year 2022, the value of oil traded reached the mark of US$ 140 due to the impacts of the war in Ukraine.

We can also highlight that Petrobras has carried out transfers to distributors, which corresponds to only a part of the value of the fuel to the final consumer. Another point to be noted is that, as the electoral dispute is approaching this year, the government has taken advantage of these tax measures to be able to help reduce fuel prices.

At the end of June, the legislation has limited the rates on the tax known as ICMS, which are levied on items considered essential, such as fuel, natural gas, electricity, communications and also collective transport, came into force. to benefit their consumers.